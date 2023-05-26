Cannes 2023: Close Your Eyes, plus Quentin Tarantino

The bulk of the action in "Close Your Eyes" takes place in 2012, 22 years after the vanishing, when participating in a TV episode on Arenas sends the scrapped film's director, Miguel Garay (Manolo Solo), down a rabbit hole to seek closure. The two cans that exist of "The Farewell Gaze" are held by Miguel's editor, Max (Mario Pardo), who reminds him of just how much film history is in danger of being lost.



Fans of "Beehive" may be surprised at just how ponderous "Close Your Eyes" is, and at how dark and muted it looks. The film runs two hours and 49 minutes, and much of it consists of long, winding conversations with people who knew Arenas, like his daughter, Ana (Ana Torrent), and Lola (Soledad Villamil), who had relationships with both men. (Miguel and Julio were close and had served as naval officers together.) It's not all so arid—Miguel gets to sing "My Rifle, My Pony, and Me" from "Rio Bravo." But the slow burn, if perhaps not entirely warranted, leads to a finale that makes a strikingly serious case for the necessity of cinema. "Close Your Eyes" proposes that film is not just as a means of preserving memory but also a way of sharpening it.

"Close Your Eyes" has been the subject of a controversy at Cannes. Erice chose not to attend the festival, and he published an open letter in El País blaming the festival for stonewalling him during the selection process. (A hat-tip to my friend and Erice superfan Bilge Ebiri for alerting me to this.) The lack of a timely answer on whether "Close Your Eyes" would be included, Erice said, prevented him from choosing an alternative platform for it. "Close Your Eyes" ultimately landed in Cannes's oddball "Cannes premiere" section, a sidebar that started in 2021, rather than in competition. According to Deadline, the festival denied that it had gone silent with the filmmaker's team.

Erice said he had been offered the opportunity to open Directors' Fortnight, which is sort of but not precisely Slamdance to Cannes's Sundance—a different festival that happens to occur at the same time. Yesterday, Quentin Tarantino made his first-ever Fortnight appearance. ("Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," "Kill Bill Vol. 2," "Death Proof," "Inglourious Basterds," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" all showed in Cannes's official selection.)

The Fortnight began its onstage interview with Tarantino with a clip from Todd McCarthy's documentary "Pierre Rissient: Man of Cinema" (2007), in which Tarantino recalled desperately wanting to show "Reservoir Dogs" in the cool-sounding Directors' Fortnight, even though he had no idea what that meant.