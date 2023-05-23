In Conversation with Jeffrey Wright at the American Pavilion on May 25th to be Moderated by Chaz Ebert

Tony, Emmy, AFI and Golden Globe Award-winner Jeffrey Wright, one of the most prolific actors of our time, will take part in a conversation about his illustrious career moderated by RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert at the Cannes Film Festival's American Pavilion on Thursday, May 25th, at 12:30pm. The Conversation is an open event in the Roger Ebert Conference Center of the American Pavilion, but you must have credentials to enter the International Village.

The "In Conversation: Jeffrey Wright" event will give festivalgoers the opportunity to hear Wright speak at length about his acclaimed credits, which include HBO's "Westworld," the James Bond and Batman franchises, both the Broadway and film versions of Tony Kushner's "Angels in America" and Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" and "Asteroid City," the latter of which is premiering this year at Cannes.

Wright broke onto the big screen in 1996 with a harrowing performance in the feature "Basquiat," portraying the gifted late painter Jean Michele Basquiat. Since then, he’s appeared in such productions as "Syriana," "The Manchurian Candidate," "The Hunger Games" and HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire." You can find a video from GQ in which Wright breaks down some of his most iconic characters in the video embedded below...

For more information, visit the official site of The American Pavilion.