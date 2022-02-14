Ivan Reitman: 1946-2022

That project would eventually develop into “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and while Reitman initially harbored hopes of directing the film, Universal, the studio behind it, did not feel that he had enough experience to helm a major motion picture. The job instead went to John Landis, who had just had a big hit with “Kentucky Fried Movie.” If you have read this far, you presumably know that the 1978 film was an instant sensation that quickly became one of the most successful comedies ever made and transformed Belushi, already hot from his work on “SNL,” into a comedy icon. Yes, it's true that some of the more outrageous bits of humor have not exactly stood the test of time but those moments are blessedly few and far between. However, while it does manage to maintain a mood of sheer anarchy for its entire running time, "Animal House" also contains a sense of genuine sweetness and wit throughout that helped to mitigate some of the raunchier moments and kept it from being just a collection of sick jokes. To this day, it is still regarded as a comedy classic. In 2001, the Library of Congress would induct "Animal House" into the National Film Registry.

One of the offshoots of the massive success of “Animal House” was that it gave Reitman the clout to direct a new film of his own. This was “Meatballs,” a low-budget summer camp comedy designed to take advantage of both the new appetite for youth-skewing comedies and Canadian tax shelter laws that allowed investors to deduct 100% of the money they sank into projects. Dozens of movies were produced under these principles but Reitman had a couple of aces up his sleeve—he brought in Ramis, who had co-written “Animal House,” to be one of the screenwriters and he convinced Murray to make his first major big-screen appearance as Tripper Harrison, the goofball lead counsellor at a dilapidated summer camp featuring round-the-clock shenanigans and goings-on. (The story goes that Murray’s agreement to actually appear in it was so tenuous that no one was sure he was actually going to be in it until he finally turned up on the third day of filming.) Instead of pushing the humor to scatological extremes, as many of the “Animal House” copycats were doing, Reitman made the wise move to give it a more gentle, PG-suitable feel and concentrated a good portion of the story on Tripper befriending a painfully shy camper and helping him to develop his self-confidence. That, combined with Murray’s hilarious antics, helped make it a sleeper hit that summer, grossing more than $43 million in the U.S. and Canada on a budget of just over $1 million.

For his next two films, Reitman would reunite with Murray and Ramis and the results would be another pair of hits. “Stripes” told the story of a slob (Murray) and his pal (Ramis), with nothing better to do, who decide to join the Army on a whim and discover that it was nothing like the relaxed environment suggested by the ads. Again, the film probably did not appear at first glance to be much different from any number of service comedies that preceded it—especially “Private Benjamin,” which had much of the same premise and which premiered several months earlier—but Murray and Ramis (now serving as an actor as well as a co-writer) made for an inspired team that helped breathe fresh air into the familiar material. The film also made the inspired decision to make Murray’s ostensible nemeses, drill sergeant Sgt. Hulka into a serious-minded hard-ass instead of a blustering blowhard and cast in the role Warren Oates, an actor who could play a more than convincing tough guy. Thanks to this decision, the scenes between the goof and his superior have an actual edge to them that helps keep it from becoming a cartoon. The film was another critical and commercial hit, becoming the fifth-biggest film of 1981, a year in which Reitman would co-produce another hit with the trippy animated adventure “Heavy Metal.”