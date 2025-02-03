What to Watch on Netflix: February 2025

Starting this month, we will highlight some of the biggest Hollywood releases launching on Netflix over the next four weeks, with links to our original reviews when available and a brief commentary. February 2025 sees Netflix adding a pair of animated hits by George Miller, a modern comedy classic, a Best Picture winner, an underrated horror gem, and two of the biggest family film sequels of their era. Get your calendars out.

February 1

“Cult of Chucky”

The seventh installment in the “Child’s Play” franchise continues the assault of cinema’s most popular killer doll. Written and directed by Don Mancini, it’s a tongue-in-cheek reminder of the staying power of this character, and the last film in the series by Mancini. For now.

“Happy Feet” and “Happy Feet Two”

While we still ponder how a movie like “Furiosa” gets zero Oscar nominations, go back to a time when the Academy liked George Miller more with this double feature of dancing penguins. This is another case when the first film did notably better with critics and viewers, but there are enough fans of the sequel that you should probably watch both.

“It: Chapter One”

The gigantic box office of the 2010 films about Pennywise the Clown started with this first half of the story based on Stephen King’s hit book. One of the highest-grossing horror films of all time, the first remains the more beloved of the pair. It’s also a film that bounces on and off streaming services frequently, so take the chance to watch it on Netflix while you can.

“Magic Mike XXL”

The first sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s 2012 dramedy premiered almost a decade ago, returning to Netflix this month. It stars Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, and Joe Manganiello in a sharp dissection of sexuality and commerce in the 2010s.

“The Nice Guys”

When people discuss comedies that deserved a bigger audience to the degree that we may someday get a reboot sequel, this is often on the top of the list. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling are so sharp in this brilliant movie, a flick that still demands more fans before we can finally get a sequel.

“Parasite”

Remember when Bong Joon-ho’s movie won Best Picture? It seemed like anything was possible. Go back to better times with a revisit of Bong’s sharp dissection of class and privilege in one of the most beloved films of its era.

“Queen & Slim”

There was a great deal of controversy around Melina Matsoukas’ film when it was released in 2019, largely because of the ending, but there’s enough to like here in terms of visual craft and performance to take a look. Daniel Kaluuya alone usually justifies one.

February 2

“The Founder”

Michael Keaton stars in this telling of the story of Ray Kroc, the man who founded McDonald’s after basically stealing the concept from Richard and Maurice McDonald, played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch. Matt Zoller Seitz called it “devastating.”

February 8

“Spencer”

The middle act of Pablo Larrain’s trilogy of iconic women (with “Jackie” and “Maria”) is arguably the best, anchored by a great performance by Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer. Played like a horror movie more than a drama, it’s a sharp character study of a woman stuck in an impossible situation.

February 11

“Train to Busan” & “Train to Busan: Peninsula”

One of the best zombie movies ever made, 2016’s “Train to Busan” became a hit on streaming services and physical media around the world. Since its release, it has a habit of jumping around the streamers, but it’s rarely joined by its 2020 sequel for a double feature! Get to it before the in-development American remake happens.

February 16

“Ted 2”

2013’s “Ted” was a massive R-rated hit for Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg. The sequel? Not so much, but it does have its fans, who will be happy to know their favorite foul-mouthed bear is back on Netflix.

February 20

“Operation Finale”

Chris Weitz directed this film about a 1960 operation by the Israelis to capture Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann. Sir Ben Kingsley plays the SS monster, joined by Oscar Isaac as the Mossad officer in charge of the operation, Peter Malkin.

February 25

“Watcher”

Maika Monroe stars in this Polanski-esque story of a woman who moves overseas only to suspect her new neighbor of something awful. Tense and sharply made, it’s one of the best horror films of the 2020s.

February 26

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

It’s always a little interesting when titles that one would presume are exclusive to one streamer jailbreak to another. One would think this Paramount production would live forever on P+, but it’s gonna jump this month over to the competition, at least for a little while. Take the chance to watch one of the more widely loved fantasy comedies of the 2020s.

February 28

“Despicable Me 4”

One of the underrated manners in which Illumination has become a dominant box office force is through constant and quick availability on streamers. There’s always a minion movie or two on Netflix, and the powerhouse adds the latest blockbuster in the franchise at the end of February to continue Illumination’s quest for world domination.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

As “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” races out of theaters, check back in with the second film in this now-trilogy, a hyperactive action film that works for a generation of parents who remember the SEGA games and their kids who only know the blue guy as a movie star.