Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) is attempting to leave South Korea with his family in the days after the end of the world. As they’re fleeing the mainland, two parents and a child beg for a ride, but the blood on dad’s shoulder spooks out Jung-seok and he keeps driving. Immediately, “Peninsula” is revisiting themes from the first theme in that quick moral decisions have impact. Jung-seok’s sister is forced with an even more tragic decision moments later when the boat they’re on turns out to have an undead stowaway, and, before you know it, “Peninsula” has flashed forward four years to a much different landscape.

A shell of what he used to be, Jung-seok is offered a deal and, for a minute, it looks like “Peninsula” might be a cross between “Wages of Fear” and a George A. Romero movie (I would totally watch that movie, by the way). Like in the Clouzot masterpiece, a group of people are asked to navigate a truck over dangerous ground. In this case, the truck carries $20 million, and it just happens to be behind enemy lines back on the Korean peninsula. Can this quartet drop in, get the truck, and get to safety without waves of zombies eating their brains? Sounds focused and fun, right? Sadly, this isn’t that movie.

Too quickly, “Peninsula” becomes another movie altogether when our heroes discover that there are a lot more than zombies left on this side of civilization. A “Mad Max”-esque culture has already formed, complete with its own Thunderdome in which humans are pitted against zombies in a watery pit. (I would maybe have thought that four years is too quick for a Fury Road situation but the last six months have made me wonder.) In this hellscape, Jung-seok finds survivors too, of course, and “Peninsula” eventually returns to the original’s roots in the sense that it becomes about trying to get to safety as urgently as possible, there just happens to be more gun-toting bad guys chasing them than any zombie movie needs.