Home Entertainment Guide: May 2021

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by cinematographer Kim Hyung Ku and approved by director Bong Joon Ho, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Two 2003 commentaries featuring Bong and members of the cast and crew, plus a new commentary featuring critic Tony Rayns

New interview with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro

New interview with Bong about the real-life serial killer who inspired the film

Documentary from 2004 on the making of the film

Deleted scenes, with optional audio commentary by Bong

New interview with film scholar Jeff Smith on the use of sound in Bong’s work

Incoherence, a 1994 student film by Bong, with a new introduction by the director

Teaser, trailer, and TV spot

PLUS: An essay by critic and novelist Ed Park

Now streaming on:

"Nomadland"

Yes, the Best Picture winner from last month is already on Hulu, but maybe you're a believer in physical media too? If so, pick up only the second film to ever win a Best Director prize for a female filmmaker. I'm well on the record as a vocal fan of this film, one that I consider the best of 2020 (a rare occasion wherein I agreed with the Academy). The Blu-ray is serviceable but a bit slight for a film this widely beloved. I have to expect a special edition perhaps with a commentary and a stronger transfer may be down the road. How will history remember "Nomadland"? It's way too soon to tell if this will be one of those Best Picture winners for which the acclaim almost backfired because of inevitable backlash. I personally don't think it will. The movie is strong enough to weather that storm.

Buy it here

Special Features

The Forgotten America

Deleted Scenes

Lunch Interrupted

A Gift From God

Telluride Premiere Q&A with Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao

Now streaming on:

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

It's harder than ever to tell how films are landing with the public. In the old days, movies were released in theaters, and staying power at the box office often meant that word of mouth was strong. But the pandemic shifted the paradigm, especially for a film like "Raya and the Last Dragon," which was available on Disney+ for a premium while it was in theaters. So did people like "Raya"? I know I did, and am happy to have it in my 4K Blu-ray collection. The video quality is naturally stronger than the screener from which I reviewed it (and probably the Disney+ quality) and I love that Disney hasn't given up yet on physical media, loading their family films with special features. With the growth of Disney+, I keep waiting for the day that these releases stop. I hope it doesn't happen for a long time.