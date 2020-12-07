The 2020 Frontrunners For Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor

Gary Oldman (“Mank”): When I interviewed the British actor for his Oscar-winning role as Winston Churchill in 2017’s “Darkest Hour,” I told him I was surprised that his only Academy Award nomination was for 2011’s “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” His reply? “I just never played the game. It was the first time I did a little bit for it.” He added, “I never had a publicist. To this day, I don’t have one.” That said, his amazing range of roles that include Lee Harvey Oswald, Beethoven, Sid Vicious, Dracula, and Sirius Black in the "Harry Potter" franchise pretty much speak for themselves. That includes his take on the witty and rarely sober screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote the script for Orson Welles’ 1941’s “Citizen Kane” but ended up sharing the credit with the film’s star and director.

Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”): This British-born actor might just finally be recognized for his contributions to cinema thanks to his fourth collaboration with filmmaker Spike Lee after appearing in 1992’s “Malcolm X,” 1994’s “Crooklyn” and 1995’s “Clockers.” In “Da 5 Bloods,” Lindo plays Paul, who gathers three of his fellow Vietnam War vets as they head to Ho Chi Minh City, where they will visit a plane crash site to collect the remains of their squad leader Norman (Chadwick Bosman) as well as a stash of gold bars.

Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”): This actor, who also played Barack Obama on Showtime’s “The Comey Rule,” takes on civil rights leader Malcolm X in this what-if meet-up featuring boxer Cassius Clay, singer Sam Cooke, and NFL fullback James Brown. Ben-Adir appears to be the designated leading man of this chamber piece, given that he's the most serious thinker of these celebrated men as they debate speaking out against racism.

Best Supporting Actor



Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”): This singer is having quite a year what with reprising his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” that streamed on Disney+. His take here is on the charismatic and flashy pop star Sam Cooke as he nails such notable hits “You Send Me” and “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Those who know that Cooke would be shot and killed at the age of 33 that same year by a manager of an L.A. motel might get a lump in their throat knowing he was too soon gone.