Sundance 2024: Table of Contents

The Editors

The following table of contents features all of the alphabetized review dispatches filed at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival penned by Brian Tallerico, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates and Monica Castillo.

"The American Society of Magical Negroes" by Robert Daniels

"Brief History of a Family" by Marya E. Gates

"Freaky Tales" by Brian Tallerico

"Frida" by Monica Castillo

"Girls Will Be Girls" by Marya E. Gates

"The Greatest Night in Pop" by Brian Tallerico

"I Saw the TV Glow" by Brian Tallerico

"Kneecap" by Robert Daniels

"Little Death" by Brian Tallerico

"Love Lies Bleeding" by Brian Tallerico

"Love Me" by Brian Tallerico

"My Old Ass" by Brian Tallerico

"The Outrun" by Brian Tallerico

"Presence" by Brian Tallerico

"Sasquatch Sunset" by Brian Tallerico

"Sebastian" by Marya E. Gates

"Seeking Mavis Beacon" by Robert Daniels

"Tendaberry" by Robert Daniels

"Thelma" by Brian Tallerico

