Sundance 2024: Girls State, Power, And So It Begins

Though abortion is at the front of these subjects’ minds, “Girls State” isn’t overtly about policy debate or building a government, a feature that purposefully says much about the program these young women are in. Instead, this film concerns the inequality and stereotypes that separate educational organizations aimed at girls as opposed to boys. While the boys engage with real topics, the girls are given a lecture about their outfits. The girls are also instructed to maintain a buddy system by never going outside alone, and to stay away from boys. These archaic rules, born from patriarchal standards, of course, mirror the real push and pull optics women politicians must contend with too.

The filmmakers further interrogate issues of misogyny through their array of engaging subjects. Emily is a conservative candidate for Governor, studying journalism, who you can tell is Moss and McBaine’s ideal subject (a person with strong beliefs who’s still willing to listen to the other side). For the program’s paper, she investigates the funding disparity between Boys and Girls State, revealing a wide financial chasm. The opinionated Faith, a liberal, questions the program’s focus on first-wave feminist language as opposed to discussing actual politics. A shy Nisha is searching for social skills while Tochi, who often has the film’s best sight gags, is determined to discover community.

Though Moss and McBaine are sometimes caught trying to hit every emotional queue possible, often bending the film toward far more simplistic ground (this was, unfortunately, never going to be an intensive investigative documentary), their film, a mixture of over calibrated poignancy and genuine sisterhood, is undeniably heartwarming and hilarious.





You always wonder how a filmmaker will grow from a deeply personal picture, particularly if it’s their first. Do they have another story in them? Will they tread new thematic ground? Yance Ford’s “Strong Island,” a film about a broken legal system’s inability to find justice for the director’s slain brother,” was as personal as you can get. He followed that work with a withering critique of the healthcare system in “The Color of Care.”