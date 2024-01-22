Sundance 2024: Sujo, In the Land of Brothers, Veni Vidi Vici

Like their debut "Identifying Features," filmmakers Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez continue to explore hot button social issues through a fiercely personal lens. Infusing their film with poetic visuals and a fable-like atmosphere, their latest film "Sujo" follows the life of the titular boy as he grows up in the shadow of the death of his sicario father Josue El Ocho (Juan Jesús Varela Hernández) at the hands of a rival cartel, and the woman who attempt to shepherd him to adulthood safely.

Orphaned at just four years old, Sujo (played by Kevin Uriel Aguilar Luna as a child) is raised by his hermit-like aunt Nemesia (Yadira Perez Esteban), whose name means vengeance. Neme, as he calls her, lives on an isolated goat farm in the mountains where mythic stories originate from the land just like the wolves, whose cries are always heard even if their bodies are never seen. Neme is fiercely protective of Sujo, yet emotionally distant. She can see ghosts and knows the future lies in letting go of the past while keeping your gaze fixed steadily ahead of you. When her friend (and lover) Rosalia (Karla Garrido) suggests Josue's car and drug money is Sujo's inheritance, Neme turns away from her. “None of it belongs to us,” she whispers.

Yet, the cartel violence—and the allure of money it brings with it—is never that far away, and soon it calls to Rosalia's sons Jeremy (Jairo Hernández Ramírez) and Jai (Alexis Jassiel Varela). When the teenagers begin to pull Sujo (Juan Jesús Varela) back into the world of violence, Neme sends him to Mexico City, where a similarly steely literature professor named Susan (Sandra Lorenzano) might just help him save himself at last.

Each chapter of the film is named for an impressionable force in Sujo's life: Josue El Ocho, Nemesia, Jeremy and Jai, and finally Susan, their stories layered together like a novel, weaving in and out of each other's lives. Yet, ultimately, Sujo must come to realize his own worth, he must command his own fate. The filmmakers often frame him alone, a solo figure surrounded by the landscape of Michoacán and the cityscape of Mexico City. As we follow his journey, the weight of the film's emotions build slowly, culminating in a visceral climax so resonant and deeply felt, it's only after the credits roll that you realize you've been holding your breath, hoping Sujo finally gets to live life on his own terms, not one dictated by his place of birth or family's choices.