Sundance 2024: As We Speak, Every Little Thing, Love Machina

“Don’t help your enemies destroy you,” rapper Bun B tells Kemba in "As We Speak," directed by J.M. Harper. Criminalized music holds a long history in America, as is emphasized in this MTV-produced documentary. The audience follows Kemba’s journey and resonates with the daunting feeling that he may be incarcerated due to the misinterpretation of his rap lyrics by a jury.

Kemba travels to Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and London to speak with rapper representatives about the discriminatory practices they face in criminal systems. Punitive prosecution is displayed throughout the documentary as rap is seen as “autobiography” rather than artistic expression. Ice T is seen in a cameo defending his lyrics on a talk show, arguing that the people that the lyrics are for deserve to hear the stories about their environments.

Lawyers, civil servants, and professors talk about the “racist prosecution” methods used against rappers. Music genres deemed “white” do not face the same consequences as vocalists of the rap genre. Termed “street griots,” there is an iconic scene of “gang-affiliated” rappers acting as Shakespearean Montagues and Capulets. The words of Shakespeare are violent, anti-political and rash, but are not deemed criminal, as the words of today’s rappers.

The documentary highlights the number of rappers in Chicago alone that have died in affiliation with their music, which notoriously echoes that even if the criminal justice system does not prosecute these storytellers, their lives may end in the name of song. "As We Speak" successfully explores diasporic issues that need to be changed from the ground up.

Hummingbirds, orchids and a Beverly Hills abode hit the screen vividly as Terry Masear, a hummingbird caretaker gives life back to the wildlife populace. In "Every Little Thing," director Sally Aitken highlights the focused intensity of Terry’s nurturing while displaying the brilliant colors of hummingbird feathers. Terry, a childless widow, feeds hummingbird dependents with a beak-like syringe. A cry to save the birds, "Every Little Thing"’s 1.5-hour runtime, is a long visual representation on how to account for nature.