Sundance 2024: Handling the Undead, Desire Lines, A Different Man

Director Thea Hvistendahl technically reunites the stars of “The Worst Person in the World”—Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie—but they don’t share any scenes in this ensemble piece of storytelling about an impossible day in Oslo, Norway. Before the film turns, which is relatively far into its drama for a film that could technically be called horror, “Handling the Undead” is a domestic grief drama. Reinsve plays a woman who recently lost a child; Lie one who is unexpectedly about to lose his wife. Like a woman across town who has lost her partner too, these people feel like zombies, already on the thin line between life and death—Reinsve’s character takes a drastic action to join her son in one of the most shocking scenes of the festival.

And then the recently-dead wake up. Sorta. They don’t speak, and barely move. They are shells of human beings, leading to thematic analysis about what it means to get people back. Are these really the same people? How would you feel if you got the shell of your loved one back, but not what made them your loved one? It creates an interesting story of healing, almost religious in its depiction of people whose bodies may return but their souls clearly have not. Hvistendahl is so patient with her imagery, mood, and characters, never afraid to allow us to simply sit in this impossible space, until we can almost feel a chill in the air.

Jules Rosskam has made an excellent documentary about gender expression, sexuality, and trans identity in “Desire Lines,” but it’s also embedded in a narrative feature that doesn’t work quite as well. While I’m generally a big fan of hybrid doc/feature productions, the latter here feels less refined than the former due to some awkward performances and clunky dialogue. The interview footage here, both archival and new, with trans people speaking openly about their issues with sexuality, is fantastic. And it feels like there was an understandable desire to not restrain a film that’s so heavily about physical interaction with a talking-head structure, mixing the intellectual conversation with erotic storytelling. The ambition is as high as anything I saw at Sundance, and that alone makes this work a look.