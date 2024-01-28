Sundance 2024: Daughters, Sugarcane, Porcelain War

Angela Patton and Natalie Rae’s “Daughters” won not only the Audience Award for its category, it was named the Festival Favorite by voters, topping steep competition from throughout the fest. It’s a well-deserved distinction as Patton and Rae’s film tackles an uncomfortable subject with such compassion and care. The documentary follows a small cohort of young Black girls, including a 5-year-old named Aubrey, 10-year-old Santana, 11-year-old Ja’Ana, and 15-year-old Raziah. Each of them long for their fathers to return home, but in the meantime, a program called Girls for a Change orchestrates a one-day “Date with Dad,” where the girls and their fathers get the chance to hug, share a meal, and dress up for a dance within the prison gym. It’s a tearful reunion for both parties, but for some, it may be the only chance they get to connect with their loved ones for years.

Despite the bleak predicament these families find themselves in, the filmmakers find ways to balance the heartbreak with heartwarming moments. For every scene we listen to a tough confessional, we see jokes made in the father’s mandatory counseling sessions. For every tearful or solemn-faced interview a young girl gives to the camera, Patton and Rae make sure to show them and other Black girls like them playing with others, doing cartwheels, splashing in water, and riding a scooter. It’s a display of innocence opposite the serious issues facing their parents; the carefree girlhood that’s under threat from the criminal justice system.

Instead of focusing on what the fathers have done to land in prison, the film is zeroes on the girls, the innocent children who become the law’s collateral damage as they suffer through reduced visitations, long trips to see their dads, expensive phone minutes to stay in touch, resentful mothers who perhaps don’t want their daughters to continue to have a connection with their incarcerated fathers, and long sentences that prohibit them from any kind of reunion during those crucial childhood years. It speaks to the directors’ abilities to gain trust to have the children and parents talk so openly about these sensitive experiences while beautifully capturing such a tender experience. “Daughters” is a heartbreaking study in family separation and its effects on the next generation, but the film also gives a heartwarming sense of hope for the day that families can reunite.