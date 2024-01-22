Sundance 2024: It's What's Inside, Realm of Satan, Your Monster

Being mindful of spoilers, here are the dynamics at play: Of the eight friends, we intently follow partners Shelby (Brittany O’Grady) and Cyrus (James Morosini). Despite Shelby trying her best to sexually please Cyrus, who may still be in love with his college sweetheart Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a blonde influencer, he has rejected Shelby’s advances. While Shelby is initially afraid to try Forbes’ game, Cyrus is totally up for it, seeing an opportunity to test boundaries. It’s not until Cyrus sees how easily the game can be manipulated that he changes his mind. But by that point, it’s far too late.

You can probably guess this film has a grisly side, leading to a bevy of accusations and hurt feelings. Jardin is fairly content remaining in that register, relying on nauseating circling pans and overstimulated split screens to add color and shape to the increasingly incoherent backstabbing. Without spoiling until the very end, “It’s What’s Inside” also remains crushingly heteronormative. There are further complications about identity to be mined from this concept, but Jardin doesn’t seem interested in exploring those. He’s far more interested in using the final twist to fashion a half-baked explanation for what we just watched, rendering “It’s What’s Inside” a thematically incoherent romp whose immediate pleasure fizzles once the lights come up.

“Satanists, they’re just like us,” could easily be the tagline of writer/director Scott Cummings’ surprisingly meditative documentary, “Realm of Satan” (which was technically in the NEXT program but could have easily fit in Midnights.) Cummings paints a contemporary portrait of the Church of Satan, one that begins with a provocative bang—we witness the live birth of a goat—but soon settles into normalcy. It’s the routine, caught in vérité-style rather than talking head, that most interests the filmmaker. The quiet, unhurried pace will definitely offer varying mileage for anyone entering this film expecting exploitation hijinks. I would imagine the subject matter too will throw many off as well.