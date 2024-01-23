Sundance 2024: Ghostlight, Rob Peace, Winner

“Ghostlight” is indeed about grief. But not the buzzy kind, the kind that’s easy to define and simple to manage. Rather the kind that invades every fiber of your soul, whether at work, at school, in bed, or in your dreams—in symptoms that could be so much easier to eradicate if they weren’t the only crutches that could get you through your day. The wonder of O’Sullivan’s aching script is how she imbues each character with a distinct sense of loss. That rich inner life grants the film a register that never slips into cloying.

The deep ensemble is equally adept at making each character an organic, rich person. De Leon is adorably cantankerous. Mallen is quiet and perceptive as a mother capable of hiding her family’s cracks, if only to keep on going. The younger Kupferer balances angsty rage and full-throated distress with aplomb. But it’s the elder Kupferer (all three actors are part of the same family) who gives an immeasurable performance that may be the toast of Sundance. As Dan, Kupferer is always slouched, as though his body is barely holding his character’s burden. His stance is wide; his hands are rigid at his side. These are the tools, along with full faculties of a face that is always in the middle of wincing, that allows Kupferer to shift from affable teddy bear to an overwhelmed powder keg of powerful emotion.

In a film about performance (both the legal and creative kind), the run up to showtime is spry and spontaneous: The intimately staged theater becomes a communal space where demons are exorcized and new bonds are formed. The Romeo and Juliet performance, eloquently composed and cheekily costumed, is a well-earned tear-jerker, landing on a solemn repose that speaks to O'Sullivan and Thompson’s confidence in their audience. “Ghostlight” is a major step forward for the pair, existing as an open-hearted meditation that is as gentle as it is extraordinary.