Sundance 2024: Black Box Diaries, Never Look Away, Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

"I'm not an activist. I'm not a figure. I'm not propaganda for anything. I'm just a journalist who experienced this," writer-director Shiori Ito says in "Black Box Diaries," her heart-rending documentary that traces her legal battle to prosecute that man who raped her and the many social and legal hurdles that stood in her way.

A trigger warning advises those who have experienced sexual assault should try closing their eyes and taking a deep breath, a technique that has helped Ito, before watching the film. The next scene is the grainy security footage of the perpetrator dragging her out of a hired car and through a hotel lobby. The year was 2015 and Ito was a young journalism school graduate eager to connect with an older, esteemed colleague who might secure her a job in Washington D.C. Instead, Ito was sexually assaulted and the rest of her twenties would be spent seeking justice.

We follow Ito's journey from 2017 when she went public via a press conference and wrote a book about her experiences as a woman working within the outdated rape laws of Japan's judicial system -- only physical harm proves rape; not lack of consent. Ito and editor Ema Ryan Yamazaki, elegantly stitch together video diaries, archival news coverage, interviews filmed with cell phones, taped legal sessions, and audio from private meetings, all of which shows the sheer amount of work it took to build Ito's criminal and civil cases. Often their work is stonewalled, as if nothing will ever be enough to cut through the culture of misogyny and the powerful people who enable perpetrators to get off scot-free.

In one of the film's most powerful sequences, she tearfully addresses her sisters in journalism, some older who have had similar experiences but felt pressured not to speak up, some younger who may now have a better path forward because of Ito. "I feel like I'm being covered by blankets," she says of the warmth she feels being supported by her peers.

Throughout the film we viscerally feel Ito's courage as speaks truth to power, her tenacity as she chases down important witnesses, her bravery when her choice to go public affects her relationship with her family, her fragility as the weight of the trauma pushes her toward suicidal ideation, and finally her resilience as she finds the strength to face herself and figure out who she wants to be now.