Sundance 2024: Layla, Malu, Reinas

"Layla," directed by Amrou Al-Kadhi, is timely, sexy and filled with fantasy. The main character, Layla, is a Palestinian queer drag queen with a sentimental spirit. The intentional splashes of color make this rainbow-slide of a film, whimsical to go down. Layla is vivacious. We witness them kick corporate LGBTQIA+ “solidarities” in the ass and watch them fall in love with their self-exposed identity.

An Arab wedding is where we witness their masc-presenting identity let loose in front of assumed shame-filled family members. We see them expressing themselves with woman-like dances that are traditionally not performed by men. Pronouns are presented as dependent upon the audience, which is a commonplace phenomena of today. Layla colorfully travels through the “in-between” searching for a place to settle.

There are erotic moments that you cannot turn away from. The intimacy is potent. We are healing with Layla as they go through the leaps and hurdles of getting comfortable with who they are, in front of anybody. They want to be reassured by their people, and they eventually get comfortable with the outright truth. The cast is just as colorful as the film, encompassing the Black trans community, as well as the Palestinian one. We live in a war-torn world right now, and Layla is a clear depiction of what could be if we choose to embrace the beauty of our common humanity.

Narcissism, theatrical personalities and a case of mad cow disease, will stir you up while watching "Malu". Based in Brazil, Malu, her mother and her daughter endure intergenerational curses and realizations together. While in the garden, watering a bromeliad plant together, grandma mutters that the plant needs suffering in order to flourish. We watch these characters do exactly that through divorce, poverty, sexual abuse and stagnation.

Malu led the life of an actress before becoming stuck on her dream of creating a theater-based cultural center. She witnessed the drugs, sparsity of gigs and the life of being an on-the-road star. The stories of her past life are her pride and joy. None of her idealistic plans came true, post-acting. She is divorced, lonely and leading a one-woman revolution. Malu’s mother is fed up with her marijuana habit and insists she quit. Malu allows a rent-free drag queen to stay in one of the spare rooms of her house, and he is the sparkle of the film. He tackles his African roots, loving personality and violence against gays in Brazil. “I will not let your evil kill my poetry,” he says to the Catholic-crazed grandma.