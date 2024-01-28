Sundance 2024: Gaucho Gaucho, Union, Skywalkers: A Love Story

Kershaw and Dweck have traveled to Argentina for their latest film, finding people who live far off the grid, wearing garb that looks like cowboys and living off the land. Their window into this world is largely observational—no on-screen stats, talking heads, etc.—but narratives and themes start to emerge organically through the filmmaking. We see a young woman told she has to wear a uniform at school instead of the clothes of her culture. We return regularly to an 83-year-old gentleman named Lelo, including a scene in which he essentially asked to be “measured” to see if he’s still young enough to provide any value. There’s a shot of this cowboy riding the land that’s simply masterful, a shot that feels like it could be a stand-out in any Western about a hero going on one of his last rides.

With smart use of music that amplifies the transportive power of the film, Kershaw and Dweck carefully allow their subjects to simply be, never pushing them into a forced commentary that could have turned the film into a cautionary history lesson. They’re also careful not to overplay the outsider angle of the story, countering the octogenarian with a young boy who’s eager to learn about his people and a teen girl who is trying to push some of the gender boundaries of her people. Traditions don’t end in a culture like this as much as they shift and grow. By giving these people a visual language this strong, “Gaucho Gaucho” elevates this tradition into high art. But it already was for the people who live it.

Brett Story and Stephen Maing’s “Union” employs a similar style in that most of its power comes from simply observing what unfolds in front of the camera instead of interjecting commentary on top of it. It’s a well-made reminder of the power of unions in this country, along with how difficult they can be not only to get off the ground but maintain structure and strength. We have seen a great number of documentaries about the power of American workers, but this one really captures the internal struggles in organizations like this, where it can be difficult to find people who all agree on the same strategy and message. Jumping in long after the Amazon Labor Union tried to get off the ground and arguably ending just as their story is getting truly interesting, “Union” can be a little frustrating in its narrow scope, but it’s still worth a look. I hope they put it on Prime Video.