Sundance 2024: Devo, Eno, Dig! XX

Those in the cult of Devo have been there for over four decades and this one is for them. Directed by the great Chris Smith (“American Movie”), “Devo” is a music doc that matches the tone and spirit of its subject, bursting with energy and creativity. After the success of “Whip It” in 1980, Devo was widely misunderstood as disposable pop rock. Smith corrects the record, chronicling how one of the most inventive bands of their era emerged from the protest movement that led to the Kent State massacre. The founding members of Devo were at Kent State at the time, radicalized further by that tragedy against the ills of this country and humankind in general, filtered through the concept of de-evolution—or DEVO.

Smith assembles the surviving members of the band, mostly focusing on the wildly talented Mark Mothersbaugh—who has gone on to be a very notable film composer for hundreds of films and TV shows, including “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” and “Thor: Ragnarok”—and Jerry Casale. Smith lets the men tell their own story instead of falling victim to the common bio-doc problem in which anecdotes, hearsay and thin analysis give the entire thing a second-hand sensibility. This film feels of a piece with the Devo brand and legacy, one that really revolutionized the marriage of art and rock though their mind-blowing videos. As one of them says in the film, they were making music videos before MTV—so much so that they became a staple on the network because they had a dozen that could be in rotation.

Smith is a phenomenal filmmaker when it comes to channeling the tone of his subject through his direction whether it’s the performance art style of “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” or the tender appreciation of “Sr.” His “Devo” feels like more than just a chronological biography because it feels as joyous and revolutionary as the band itself. Devo melded punk, new wave, pop, and expression through video into something that felt so new. Four decades on, their legacy can be seen everywhere across the multimedia creators in the field, and those who look at the angry state of the world and wonder if evolution is going in the wrong direction.