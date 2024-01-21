Sundance 2024: Sebastian, Girls Will Be Girls, Brief History of a Family

"Tell me about yourself," a voice asks in the darkness. As the frame comes into focus, we see twenty-something Sebastian (Ruaridh Mollica), the titular character of writer-director Mikko Makela's sophomore film. He sits on a couch, the camera obscuring whoever asked the question. Sebastian shares he's 24 years old and originally from Edinburgh. Slowly it becomes clear that this is not just an average hookup. Sebastian is an escort, and this is possibly his first day on the job. He goes to the bathroom to prepare, a look of uncertainty and not a little bit of shame creeps into his eyes. Out on the street after the deed is done, he vomits into the bushes, then counts his cash.

Later we discover Sebastian is actually a character created by Max, an aspiring writer who works at a small magazine and has just had a short story published in Granta. However, in order to have fodder for his novel, Max has decided to live out the experiences of a contemporary sex worker through his creation, Sebastian, although he tells his writing class and publisher his research consists of interviews with sex workers. As he spends more time with his clients he gains experiences like group sex and an unexpected connection with an older gay man (a deeply affecting Jonathan Hyde), but his double life begins to take its toll.

Shot with a light touch reminiscent of Andrew Haigh's superb "Weekend," it's unfortunate, then, that Makela's film rings largely hollow. Who Max is as a writer is barely developed outside of his obsession with Bret Easton Ellis. Other than scenes of him writing verbatim from his sex work experiences, we don't know much about Max's process or what wants to say about the world. There’s some lip service about how contemporary sex workers view their jobs today, but little sense of the weight of queer history or politics in the U.K. Coming off the heels of stellar films like “Blue Jean” or “All of Us Strangers,” that explore the political through personal lenses, makes this film’s emptiness all the more apparent.