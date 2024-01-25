Sundance 2024: Sue Bird: In the Clutch, Luther: Never Too Much, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Biographical documentaries, or bio-docs for short, are a staple at many festivals. Audiences seek them out to learn more about the people behind the headlines, and maybe they learn something extra about a hot button issue, a cultural movement, or the personal and political history that shaped this famous name. Such is the case of Sarah Dowland’s portrait of one of the WNBA’s most famous players, “Sue Bird: In the Clutch.” The film is a fairly straightforward sports documentary, tracing the trajectory of one of the oldest players in the WNBA as she contemplates retirement. From her active childhood in Long Island and Queens to getting drafted by the Seattle Storm and moving to a city she had never been to before her time in the WNBA, Bird is shown as the quintessential athlete: driven, unafraid, determined—all while making history in the process.

This documentary feels right at home among the ongoing wave of sports documentaries, like those in ESPN’s "30 for 30" series. It’s an emotional journey as well as a career retrospective, celebratory in spirit and a tribute to one of the most award-winning players in the league’s history. The film shows Bird’s many thrilling wins over the years, one amazing free throw and assist after the other, as well as her setbacks and painfully close defeats. The film also interviews former teammates and other players about her impact on the game, in addition to her family and fiancée, soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, who chime in to give a holistic view of the kind of person she is when she’s not on the court.

With the WNBA’s involvement (most likely to license the sheer amount of footage to make a documentary this comprehensive over Bird’s 20+ years-long career), the film feels only mildly critical of the league’s poor pay that pushes players to take jobs abroad and putting them in danger, as was the recent case with Brittney Griner in Russia. At times, the talking heads style feels too stiff for a figure so full of action as Bird, but the film moves quickly, going on to critique the pay disparity between the NBA and WNBA, the sexualization of women athletes to make them more palatable to straight male fans, the pressure to hide Bird’s sexual orientation to avoid homophobia, and her support for activist causes beyond the game.