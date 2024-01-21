Sundance 2024: Tendaberry, Kneecap, Seeking Mavis Beacon

A film divided into four chapters, split by the changing seasons, “Fall,” a fitting descriptor, is the period where Dakota’s happiness plunges: She spends wind-spent days at Coney Island and cozy nights in her humble apartment with her boyfriend Yuri (a tender Yuri Pleskun) until he’s forced to return home to Ukraine to tend to his ailing father. His departure leaves Dakota alone, with few friends and even less money as she makes ends meet working at a convenience store. Before long, Dakota puts aside her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter; ceases busking on the subway; loses her job and becomes pregnant. And as the long days pass into desolate night, she is reminded of how lonely a city like New York can be when you’re far from family.

At times, Anderson employs a hectic handheld, a strategy she worked to better effect in her short “Pillars” but is no less tactile here. The camera’s woozy movement is particularly abrasive a third a way through the film, as Anderson works to visually match her lens to Dakota’s hardships. At its best, Anderson’s aesthetic recalls Les Blank and Khalik Allah, stitching everyday city life into a vital mapping of retraced footsteps, securing our present personal problems with the inhabitants of the past. The film’s final forty minutes, taking place during the summer, in fact, is emblematic of the warmth found in one’s community. Here, Anderson takes one last mighty swing, offering a resplendent montage that gushes with vibrant grace notes. A tribute to a city one’s place in it, “Tendaberry” is a gift of a film, where the voice is so new, so rare, and so full of immeasurable energy that the frame can barely contain it.

Taking place in post-Troubles Belfast, “Kneecap,” writer/director Rich Peppiatt’s Irish language hip-hop origin story is big, booming, and fearless: Based on real-life rap trio Kneecap, who play themselves, it concerns Liam Óg and Naoise Ó Cairealláin, two working class drug dealers with lyrical talent who befriend JJ (JJ Ó Dochartaigh), a local music teacher doubling as DJ. When JJ reads the pair’s lyric notebook, in fact, he sees an opportunity in their subversive message to liberate the Irish language, which only 80,000 presently speak and is facing a referendum to be publicly acknowledged.