NAACP Image Awards Honors 2022 Winners, Led By The Harder They Fall

Jeymes Samuel's acclaimed western, "The Harder They Fall," was named Outstanding Motion Picture during this past Saturday’s televised portion of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards after the five non-televised ceremonies last week. The film, which was overlooked by the Academy Awards, won five accolades (the most of any nominee), while Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson were named Best Actor and Actress for their respective work in the powerful biopics, Reinaldo Marcus Green's "King Richard" and Liesl Tommy's "Respect." Hudson also earned the marquee Entertainer of the Year award.