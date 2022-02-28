NAACP Image Awards Honors 2022 Winners, Led By The Harder They Fall

Jeymes Samuel's acclaimed western, "The Harder They Fall," was named Outstanding Motion Picture during this past Saturday’s televised portion of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards after the five non-televised ceremonies last week. The film, which was overlooked by the Academy Awards, won five accolades (the most of any nominee), while Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson were named Best Actor and Actress for their respective work in the powerful biopics, Reinaldo Marcus Green's "King Richard" and Liesl Tommy's "Respect." Hudson also earned the marquee Entertainer of the Year award.
HBO's brilliant comedy series, "Insecure," which just wrapped in December, won four prizes including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy for its creator/star Issa Rae. Special honors included the President's Award, presented to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle; the NAACP Chairman's Award, presented to Samuel L. Jackson and the Social Justice Impact Award, given to "1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones. The full list of winners are included below, along with Mary B. Blige's unforgettable performance from this year's telecast...
Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
“Colin in Black & White”
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Kevin Hart – “True Story”
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Taraji P. Henson – “Annie Live!”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Regina Hall – “Nine Perfect Strangers”
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)
Miles Brown- “black-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole – “black-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Outstanding Drama Series
“Queen Sugar”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Angel Kristi Williams – “Colin in Black & White”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Regina King – “The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“CODA”
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
“Encanto”
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Sounds from the Ancestors” – Kenny Garrett
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Generations”- The Baylor Project
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Help Me” – Tamala Mann feat. The Fellas
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Overcomer” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye”
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – JAY-Z & Jeymes Samuel
Outstanding International Song
“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems & Justin Bieber
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems
Outstanding New Artist
Saweetie – “Best Friend” Ft. Doja Cat
Outstanding Male Artist
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black”
Outstanding Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe
Outstanding Album
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk”
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Special or Series) - Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith - “Red Table Talk”
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Wild 'n Out”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah - “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“The Reidout”
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Family Reunion”
Outstanding Animated Series
“We The People”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer – “Rugrats”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Letitia Wright – “Sing 2”
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Danny Boyd Jr. – “Bruised”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Jeymes Samuel- “The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Harder They Fall”
Outstanding International Motion Picture
7 Prisoners
Outstanding Guest Performance
Maya Rudolph- “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show
Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction
“Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day'”
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
“Us Again”
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae- “Insecure” – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Davita Scarlett- “The Good Fight” – 505
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – “Salt-N-Pepa”
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Barry Jenkins – “The Underground Railroad”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Kenny Leon – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – “Black and Missing”- Ep 103
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Shaka King – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Long Division” – Kiese Laymon
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Will”- Will Smith
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Perfect Black”- Crystal Wilkinson
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Ace of Spades”- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”
Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”
Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”
Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help
“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym