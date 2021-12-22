Eventually, opening night arrives for the show (which suggests “Barbarella” without the lucid plot) where everything goes predictably out of control before the climax in which Clay makes a triumphant return to the stage. This leads the audience in the film to cheer wildly and the audience in the theater to speculate as to the machinations required to convince Bono to sign on to not only appear but to contribute a new U2 song to the soundtrack as well.

In essence, “Sing 2” is little more than a cross between a lesser Mickey Rooney-Judy Garland vehicle and one of those end-of-year Spotify announcements that people post online to let others know they've listened to Billie Eilish a lot over the past 12 months. Although there are plenty of subplots to be had, there is precious little story driving the enterprise and writer/director Garth Jennings could not care less about such details. The humor is little more than noisy slapstick, the stabs at pathos are almost offensively contrived, and by building a story in which artistic success is equated with glitzy presentation it weirdly undercuts its own message regarding the singular power of music at every turn.

Instead, Jennings is only interested in cramming as many songs into the mix as possible with no other thought governing the selection of tunes other than that they be familiar. The opening, for example, takes the orgiastic excitement of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” and reduces it to meaningless cartoon pablum and that's only the first of numerous musical crimes committed here. The only one that kind of works is Halsey’s take on “Could Have Been Me” by The Struts. But since rocking out is Halsey's day job, that isn’t particularly startling.

Because it doesn’t contain any sex, violence, or bad words and because it is filled with adorable anthropomorphic animals, many parents will no doubt take their kids to see “Sing 2” on the theory that there's nothing bad for them in it. In fact, I would argue that the sheer laziness on display of this soulless exercise in franchise extension is far more damaging. The best family films capture the imaginations of younger viewers and teach them the power of storytelling in ways that can affect them for their entire lives, possibly inspiring them to create their own stories as well. By comparison, “Sing 2” serves no other purpose than to waste a couple of hours. If "Sing 2" teaches them anything, it is to plan for a future in negotiating music licensing for films—hopefully for ones better than this one.

