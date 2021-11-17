Berry’s “Bruised” is a familiar comeback tale relying on the inner-city motifs of 1990s hood films to deliver a melodramatic, barely coherent prestige vehicle with very little to say about MMA itself.

“Bruised” opens with a sharp jab by plunging Jackie back into the MMA world. She accompanies Desi to an unsanctioned underground fight to scout a potential brawler. Jackie isn’t there to fight, initially. But when a hulking opponent goads the tentative Jackie, a newly enraged Jackie—in a whirling combination of punches and canted angles—makes mincemeat of her in the most visceral tussle of the film. The confrontation brings her to the attention of Immaculate (Shamier Anderson). An independent promoter with conflicting intentions, he wants to go toe-to-toe with the UFC, and he thinks Jackie can be his ticket.

“Bruised” scuttles past that intriguing gambit toward a perplexing array of narratives. While a facially strained Berry looks the part of a washed-up fighter, somewhat in the vein of Hilary Swank in “Million Dollar Baby,” the film only takes tepid steps to outline what her past failures mean. Instead it balances how the introduction of her mute six-year-old, a boy beset by trauma, and the possibility of her fighting again, disrupts her relationship with her huckster boyfriend. The film oscillates between her trying to maintain her relationship with a jealous spouse and her undertaking a set of unfamiliar motherly responsibilities while she trains with legendary instructor Buddhakan (Sheila Atim), much to the trainer’s chagrin. In a film drowning in melodrama and artifice, Atim, a combination of Zen calm and a genuine want to be a giving scene partner, offers the only naturalistic performance among the cast.

Michelle Rosenfarb’s overbearing screenplay throws too many supposed curves without developing the film’s other arcs. We have the familiar drugged-out Black mother (Adriane Lenox); the abusive boyfriend; the inner-city child left to their own devices amid a disintegrating home life. There are hints of sexual abuse, and a queer-baiting romance that peters out as quickly as it bubbles to the surface. Even with the movie’s brutal pacing, none of these components are allotted enough time to be more than shallow tropes.