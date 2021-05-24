We Can Sing Again: Nine Movie Musicals Coming Out in 2021

And yet here's so much more tuneful entertainment to come. Musical mavens last year had to make do with the filmed stage production of “Hamilton” and Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” both of which found their way onto streaming sites. But this year will see nine musical events that might signal an upswing for a genre that has struggled a bit recently, especially when it comes to awards attention. The last time that a musical snagged a Best Picture Oscar was “Chicago” in 2002—the first to do so since 1968’s “Oliver!”

Recently, popular melody-laden hits such as the 2017 P.T. Barnum musical biopic “The Greatest Showman,” the fourth remake of “A Star is Born,” and the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” might have increased the appetite for sing-along big-screen entertainment.

As someone who considers herself a movie musical fanatic, I have my fingers crossed that a worthy musical could claim Best Picture gold once more. Here's a list of possible contenders, many backed with heavy hitters behind the scenes that could allow a second musical in this century to take the Oscar gold.

“In the Heights”

Release Date: June 11

Platform: In theaters and HBO Max for 30 days

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Anthony

Director: Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” the “Step-Up” franchise)

What’s the big deal? The source with music and lyrics by Miranda won the 2008 Tony for Best Musical and the adaptation was originally scheduled for release a year ago. The story spans three days in the life of a Dominican neighborhood in New York City’s Washington Heights. Ramos, a “Hamilton” and stage version of "Heights" alum, plays the personable Usnavi, an owner of a small bodega who dreams of a better life. Anything with the Miranda stamp on it tends to turn to cultural gold these days and this should be no exception. Watch this space for interviews and a review next month.