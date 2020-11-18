Home Entertainment Guide: November 2020

Buy it here

Special Features

Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross don't make what would be called traditional documentaries. In fact, there was some controversy at Sundance this year as to whether or not their latest should even be included in the non-fiction section. It's a silly argument. It's OK for a documentary to play with form (in fact, it's preferred) and there's truth in what's presented here that distinguishes it from fiction. The short version is that the premise of the film is a bit of a ruse. It doesn't unfold on the last night of a bar in Vegas. But it does feature real barflies with very little direction, and it captures something about how communities form at watering holes that makes it one of the best films of 2020, no matter what category in which you place it.

Special Features

"Claudine"

Apparently, John Berry's 1974 comedy was deemed to be a bit too similar to sitcoms at the time when it was released, but this vastly understates the film's intelligence and empathy. The story of a forming relationship between a single mother of six named Claudine (Oscar-nominated Diahann Carroll) and a garbageman named Roop (James Earl Jones) is so light on its feet and yet feels completely genuine at the same time. It's closer to Cassavetes than a sitcom, finding truth in how life can get in the way of love. It's also deeply truthful about welfare and financial stress, never using them as manipulative devices as much as a way of life. Most of all, it has two excellent performances from a pair of legends. It's a compassionate, unexpected addition to the Criterion Collection.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2003 featuring actors Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs; filmmaker George Tillman Jr.; and Dan Pine, son of screenwriters Lester Pine and Tina Pine

New conversation on the film between filmmaker Robert Townsend and programmer Ashley Clark

Illustrated audio excerpts from a 1974 AFI Harold Lloyd Master Seminar featuring Carroll

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Danielle A. Jackson