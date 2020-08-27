Long past the point where they merely need to pass their history class, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are now parents to daughters named Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine). They’re still married to the princesses from the first film, played here by Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays, but the relationships have gotten a bit rocky. Part of the reason is that when Bill & Ted are told they need to go to couples therapy, they think both couples need to be there at the same time—Bill does nothing without Ted, and vice versa. They can't even say "I" when they're in therapy, resorting to "We." Whatever one feels, so does the other one.

The problem is that their band Wyld Stallyns has yet to write the song that will bring the universe together. After years of fame that dissipated to such a degree that they have now been reduced to playing open mics, they’re still trying to write just the right tune, and failing over and over again. In a sense, “Face the Music” is about feeling like you didn’t live up to your destiny, like you failed a younger version of yourself who was set on changing the world.

It turns out that Bill & Ted have run out of time to do what they were told they had to do by Rufus—George Carlin is lovingly tributed here and then recast in a sense in the form of Rufus’ daughter Kelly, played by Kristen Schaal. After therapy, Bill & Ted are sped off to another reality by Kelly, where they meet The Great Leader (Holland Taylor), who tells them they have to write the song that ties all of the universe together or humanity will literally cease to exist. It’s already starting to happen as figures from the past are being zapped into the present day, ripping apart the fabric of time. “Tenet” isn’t the only time travel movie this week.

And so Bill & Ted decide to go to the future to steal the song from themselves, leading to some wonderful, funny sequences in which the guys meet versions of themselves in their possible futures. In most of them, they’re angry and alone, and Bill & Ted realize that they’re going to lose the princesses if they don’t fix their home lives too. Meanwhile, their daughters get the classic B&T roles of journeying back through time to meet important figures from history. They try to put together the dream band to back their dads to save the day, including Mozart, Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong, and Kid Cudi, wonderfully playing himself. Eventually, Bill & Ted cross paths with Death (William Sadler) again and even encounter a hesitant killer robot named Dennis Caleb McCoy, played hysterically by Anthony Carrigan of “Barry” fame.