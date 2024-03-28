Home Entertainment Guide: March 2024

Buy it here

Special Features

FLY HARD (MINI-MOVIE) - Chump sheds her tough-as-nails attitude, risking her life to fly through a blizzard and the harrowing streets of New York to return a prized possession to a kind woman from the park.

MOONED (MINI-MOVIE) - Following the events of DESPICABLE ME, Vector and a lost Minion are stranded on the moon, and struggle to get back to Earth.

MIDNIGHT MISSION (MINI-MOVIE) - The Minions will try anything to help Agnes overcome her fear of the dark, even if it involves going into outer space.

MICROPHONE MADNESS - A fun look behind-the-scenes as the cast record some of their silliest lines.

MEET THE CAST - In this series of behind-the-scenes pieces, we learn more about our favorite characters and the legendary comedic voices behind them.

TAKING FLIGHT: THE MAKING OF - MIGRATION is an original script so brand-new characters and locations had to be developed, designed, and animated from scratch! Here, filmmakers and crew break down their process to show us what gives this film an entirely new look and feel.

THE ART OF FLIGHT - Using a series of production phases from storyboards to pre-viz, we peel back the feathers and reveal just what goes in to creating the avian heroes of the film.

THE SOUND OF FLIGHT - Take a closer look at the music of MIGRATION as Composer John Powell walks us through his scoring journey.

HOW TO DRAW

BUILD YOUR OWN POP-UP BOOK - Daddy duck, Mack, likes to tell his two little ducklings some…overly imaginative bedtime stories. In this fun "How To" we'll show you how to create a pop-up book so you can tell your very own bedtime stories!

CALLING ALL BIRDS - They may not have cellphones, but you can call your web-footed friends anytime you want! In this fun How To, we'll teach you how to create and customize your very own set of colorful bird whistles.

BEST NESTS - You don't have to fly south –or anywhere –to find a perfect paradise for your feathered friends. Here we'll teach you how to make the best nest for your pet ducks, or anyone flying by, including a water feeder to keep them hydrated!

"Saint Omer" (Criterion)

Alice Diop's 2022 drama was one of the most acclaimed films of the last few years, a movie that often comes up on lists of the best works of the decade so far. It stars Kayije Kagame as a novelist who is attending the trial of a woman named Laurence Coly, played by Guslagie Malanda. Coly has been accused of murdering her child, allowing it to be swept away by the tide on a beach. Based on the real trial of Fabienne Kabou, "Saint Omer" is not your typical courtroom drama, a film that works in a deeply emotional register. I found some parts of it more manipulative than my colleagues, but it's undeniably a good film, and a very welcome addition to the Criterion Collection, complete with a new interview with Diop and an awesome conversation between the filmmaker and Dee Rees, the director of "Mudbound".

Special Features

New 2K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New and archival interviews with director Alice Diop

Conversation between Diop and author Hélène Frappat

Conversation between Diop and filmmaker Dee Rees from a 2023 episode of The Director’s Cut – A DGA Podcast

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by critic Jennifer Padjemi

"The Shootist" (Arrow)

Someone asked me the other day what my favorite Westerns were, and I started with "My Darling Clementine," "Stagecoach," and "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," but it wasn't long before I mentioned "The Shootist," John Wayne's final film and a masterful drama that works both as its own standalone story and an elegy for both a genre and its most famous face. Wayne plays J.B. Brooks, a famous gunfighter who learns he has terminal cancer. The legendary performer is breathtakingly good here, giving one of his best performances opposite an insane supporting cast that includes Lauren Bacall, John Carradine, Harry Morgan, James Stewart, and a young Ron Howard. The Arrow release of "The Shootist" is one of the best physical media editions so far this year. Not only does the film look better than ever with a restoration from the camera negative, but it includes physical collectibles and new interviews and video essays, including a spectacular one by our very own Scout Tafoya called "Contemplating John Wayne: The Death of a Cowboy."