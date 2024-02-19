Jean-Pierre Jeunet Isn’t Anything Like Amélie, but He’s Trying

Because so many people love “Amélie,” for lots of reasons, I was curious: What was your original vision for the film? What did you hope to make?

I wanted to make something positive. I wanted to make a feel-good movie. It’s not easy to make something not too sugary — for some people, it is too sugary. But you can’t please everybody.

Like you said, some critics didn’t respond to “Amélie” — they think it’s too sentimental or too whimsical. Do you consider yourself a sentimental person?

I am very pessimistic. A pessimistic person is an optimistic person well-informed. I see the empty part of the glass of water.

Have you always been pessimistic, or did it happen as you got older?

Probably [as I] get older. There’s a reason I love my dogs — the more I know people, the more I love my dogs.

Because you cast Tautou, Amélie ended up being younger than you’d originally conceived her. She’s really the ideal age to be so romantic about the world. Did you envy the character being young and still having her optimism?

I think it’s not a question of young or old. We agree human beings are the worst pieces of shit on this planet, but on the other hand, every human being has something good in the bottom of their heart. When we have an earthquake, you have everybody trying to save people. On the other hand, you have wars, the terrible things. It’s very complex, but somewhere we have something good in us.

I want to go back to the idea that the film is about fate, luck and chance. How much do you think your life has been impacted by those things?

Of course, we need some luck, but we need more to be stubborn. You have to know exactly what you want. As Ridley Scott says, “You have to be like a dog.” [Mimics a dog chomping down on a bone.] Never give up. With Marc Caro, when we started to make movies, it was just impossible to imagine something else — we had to make a movie and that’s it. It was essential, like to eat or to drink. And because so many people would like to do that, you have to be more stern than the other people.