Home Entertainment Guide: January 2022

"Halloween Kills"

It may have been dropped on Peacock the same day it hit theaters, but Universal still knows that no one collects physical media like horror fans, and so they have given David Gordon Green's second "Halloween" film a truly impressive home treatment, complete with deleted scenes, featurettes, and an audio commentary with the director, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Judy Greer. As if that's not enough, the home release also boasts an extended cut complete with an alternate ending. This cut is about four minutes longer than the theatrical cut and about a minute of that can be found at the end. Sadly, it's not that drastic a difference, basically just continuing for another scene after the abrupt one that greeted audiences in theaters. It's not really "alternate" as much as "additional."

Special Features

GAG REEL

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES

HADDONFIELD'S OPEN WOUNDS - Those who die at the hands of Michael Myers are not his only victims. We look at some of the returning characters, and why their past traumatic encounters with The Shape made them natural candidates to try and defend Haddonfield against him.

THE KILL TEAM - It takes a big team to create a film the scale of HALLOWEEN KILLS, especially when part of the task is raising the bar for Michael's gruesome kills. We hear the people behind the mayhem discuss how they continue to push the franchise to new heights.

STRODE FAMILY VALUES - Filmmakers and cast discuss the three generations of Strode women that have been terrorized by The Shape, and the roles Laurie, Karen and Allyson play in trying to vanquish his evil.

1978 TRANSFORMATIONS - Shooting new footage that matches the feel of the iconic 1978 footage is no easy task, and even takes a little bit of luck. We reveal some of the secrets of how filmmakers achieved these stunning sequences.

THE POWER OF FEAR - The impact of Michael Myers' pure evil extends far beyond his victims. We examine how fear of The Shape changed the psychology of the people of Haddonfield.

KILL COUNT

FEATURE COMMENTARY - Director/co-writer David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer

"A Hard Day's Night" (Criterion)

It was fun to watch so many people of all demographics drawn to Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at the end of 2021. Everyone who fell in love with The Beatles all over again should pick up the new 4K release of Richard Lester's beloved "A Hard Day's Night," just added to the Criterion Collection. Not only is the restoration, approved by Lester, a beauty, but the audio track is the best I've ever heard for this film, richly mixed in a way that makes it sound new again. And that's just the beginning. Criterion has taken this opportunity to stack the release with rare special features, including archival interviews and documentaries. Check out the list below and get this for the Beatles fan on your list.