“Lisey’s Story,” which premieres on June 4 on Apple TV+, bears heavy involvement from King, who wrote all eight episodes of the miniseries. Certain lines are dialogue are so recognizably in King’s voice (“I’m going to hurt you in places you didn’t allow the boys to touch at junior high dances”; “Every novel is a struggle between the writer and the story”), and certain themes are so obviously reflections of his own creative ethos that “Lisey’s Story” feels, from top to bottom, like an uncompromised expression of King’s vision. Paired with Pablo Larraín’s precise, engrossing direction, the best moments of “Lisey’s Story” unfurl with the ominous inexplicability of a nightmare, or the warm glow of a beloved memory.

The eerie and the uncanny have always been King’s friends, and he builds them a playground in “Lisey’s Story.” A boy’s face transforms into the terribly aged sneer of an ancient demon. An array of figures, some shrouded in obscuring plastic, some seemingly homages to King’s previous works, gather silently around a deep pool under a blood-red moon. A pair of newlyweds dance on the beach, swaying back and forth to a rhythm of love only they can hear. But the gap in between the extremes of love and fear is where “Lisey’s Story” struggles to establish its interior world-building, either in the fantastical space or the mundane.

“Lisey’s Story” stars Julianne Moore as the titular Lisey, who is grieving the death of her husband, the internationally acclaimed, bestselling author Scott Landon (Clive Owen, making for a “Children of Men” reunion with Moore). The miniseries first introduces Lisey in the present day: still in shock over Scott’s death after two years; irritated by the repetitive requests of university Professor Dashmiel (Ron Cephas Jones) for access to the papers, manuscripts, and other documents Scott left behind; and pissing off her sister Darla (Jennifer Jason Leigh) for failing to pull her weight in caring for their mentally ill sister Amanda (Joan Allen). Lisey retreats from the now by revisiting memories of her and Scott’s relationship over the years, and through that backward gaze, “Lisey’s Story” builds a parallel narrative.