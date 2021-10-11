Each episode has a clever title that warrants introspection once the story ends. The first of the three, “Magic (Or Something Less Assuring),” opens with an engrossing taxi ride shared by best friends Meiko (Furukawa Kotone) and Tsugumi (Hyunri). Hamaguchi lets the ride unfold at a leisurely pace—it seems that cab is driving around forever—but the conversation is so good we don’t want it to end. Tsugumi is gushing to her girlfriend about the man she’d gone on a date with the night before. As the giddy details spill, Meiko feels an uncomfortable sense of familiarity—is it possible Tsugumi is talking about her ex-boyfriend, Kazuaki (Nakajima Ayumu)? Meiko pays a visit to him and discovers that he is indeed the man who charmed her best friend.

However, Kazuaki wasn’t so truthful in describing his prior relationship to Tsugumi, which leads Meiko to a brutal series of corrections, each of which Kazuaki disputes. Hearing about your own break-up through the other person’s interpretation is a jarring concept, and Hamaguchi’s script milks the often terrifying back and forth argument over the truth for maximum effect. Kotone has a very hard role to play here, she’s part avenging angel, part wounded and guilty former lover, and without the strong writing, Meiko would have come off merely as a scorned woman tormenting her ex. She toys with Kazuaki’s feelings, but she also lays out her own grievances about the relationship and what led her to cheat on him. Our allegiance swings between Meiko and Kazuaki as the tension mounts. The suspense heightens when the three of them accidentally wind up in the same restaurant. Will Meiko pretend she doesn’t know her ex-lover, or will she blow up the situation and make collateral damage of Tsugumi?

The second episode, “Door Wide Open,” features an older woman, Nao (Mori Katsuki) involved in an affair with a younger college student, Sasaki (Kai Shouma). Sasaki is first seen begging his teacher Segawa (Shibukawa Kiyohiko) not to fail him. Segawa is unmoved, costing Sasaki several future opportunities. As revenge, he convinces Nao to lure Segawa into “a honeytrap” then expose him, thereby ruining the newfound fame Segawa has obtained from his hit novel. This won’t be as easy as either of them thinks, as the professor is very adamant about leaving his door open so that no one can assume anything untoward is happening in his office.