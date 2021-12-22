Home Entertainment Guide: December 2021, The Criterion Collection

Note: Because of the abundance of interesting physical media releases this holiday season, we broke the December Home Entertainment Guide into three installments: New Releases, Special Editions, and this one, which highlights eight recent Criterion Collection inductions, including their first forays into the world of 4K. Yes, the best Blu-ray catalog in the world is now doing 4K, launching with movies by The Hughes Brothers, The Safdie Brothers, Powell & Pressburger, Orson Welles, and David Lynch. What an incredible group of filmmakers.
A second note: I watched at least part of all of the 4K releases and, unsurprisingly, Criterion is doing an excellent job overall with the technology. None of them have that overly polished, plastic look that has led to some cases where the standard Blu-ray is better than the 4K. They all have rich colors and detail. To these eyes, "The Red Shoes" looks the best of the first wave, elevating a masterpiece even further. In the end, 4K is still usually an option wherein I don't think one needs to double dip and replace a film they already own but that should be the preferred format for films not yet purchased.
"Citizen Kane" (4K)
Maybe you've heard of it? It makes sense that Criterion would start their 4K dominance with what has long been considered one of the best films of all time. They stumbled a little bit with the release—the Blu-ray disc in the dual release was faulty—but it's easy to get a replacement. (Read how here.). As for the film, it gets better every time I see it. My last full re-watch came just before the release of "Mank" last year, and I appreciated the visual language this time more than previous viewings, which affirms what a great choice it was to help launch the 4K chapter of the Criterion Collection. Note: This one also includes great new supplemental material, making it a release that even those who own it on standard Blu-ray might want to double dip for more than just the 4K.
Special Features
"The Learning Tree"
This 1969 coming-of-age film is a very important chapter in American film history as it was the first film directed by a Black person for a major American film studio. In 1969, Gordon Parks wrote and directed this adaptation of his own 1963 semi-autobiographical novel for Warner Bros., the story of a teenager growing up in Kansas in the 1920s. Criterion has produced some impressive new special features—films over a half-century old sometimes struggle with new bonus material—including a new documentary and new conversation about the production and influence of the project. There's also a documentary called "My Father: Gordon Parks," and those interested in this release should check out the recent "A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks," which our critic gave a perfect score.
Special Features
"Menace II Society" (4K)
Watching the debut film of Albert and Allen Hughes in 2021 is interesting because so much of it now feels cliched, but that's because of its influence. Coming in the wake of "Boyz N the Hood," this critical hit helped launch a wave of films about growing up young and Black in Los Angeles, many of which cribbed scenes directly from this work. More of it feels dated than I expected, but there's a vitality to the filmmaking here that's impossible to deny. It opens with such a shockingly violent sequence and never lets up. Watching it now, in 4K, I was reminded how the Hughes brothers had a stronger visual sense than they were ever given credit for (true of "Dead Presidents" too). The Criterion release includes new conversations with both of them along with a ton of archival material from 1993, when it was first released. There's even a Tupac video directed by the Hughes brothers!
Special Features
"Mulholland Dr." (4K)
Joining Orson Welles in the history books as one of the first 4K Criterion releases is this gorgeously restored edition of one of the best films of the 2000s. Lynch and D.P. Peter Deming supervised the 4K restoration of this masterpiece, a surreal journey into the heart of the city of angels. All of the supplemental material from the previous Criterion release of "Mulholland Dr." remains, making this one a questionable call for anyone who already owns it. The truth is that the last Criterion edition of this title looked amazing too. So this is a release more for those who don't own "Mulholland" yet. If that's you, you know what to do.
Special Features
"Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films"
Criterion was a little light on box sets this year after the deep releases for the words of Agnes Varda, Federico Fellini, and Ingmar Bergman in recent years. I loved the recent Melvin Van Peebles set, but the only other real notable box set from Criterion this holiday season was this one that collects the films that made Jet Li an international star. All five of the films in the series have been restored and presented with multiple soundtracks (although there has a been a bit of controversy regarding the subtitle translations). "Once Upon a Time in China" is still a gem, a marvelously constructed piece of historical action filmmaking with a truly charismatic performance from Jet Li. The four direct sequels are all included, along with "Once Upon a Time in China and America," Sammo Hung's installment from 1997. There are also tons of special features, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and much more.
Special Features
"One Night in Miami..."
For some reason, Regina King's acclaimed directorial effort doesn't get an actual 4K release but the transfer on the standard Blu-ray is strong enough to not really care. Much has been made of Netflix films being released on Criterion, but this is another case wherein a film is available on a streaming service (Amazon Prime) but given such interesting supplemental material that it's worth picking up on physical media. In this case, the release includes several new interviews with King and all four of her performers. Despite being an Oscar nominee, "One Night in Miami..." still feels underrated. This release should help rectify that.
Special Features
"The Red Shoes" (4K)
As the Al Pacino meme says, "What a picture." And as I said in the intro, I popped in all the 4K releases and watched part or all of them. I wasn't planning to watch too much of Powell and Pressburger's masterpiece, but it's a film that's instantly enchanting, especially in 4K, and I couldn't stop. The picture here is mesmerizing, amplifying the director's use of shadow and color. And the special features are deep, including some informative interviews and remarkable archival material, including an animated film of the storyboards from 1948. Roger wrote in his Great Movies essay on the film, "The film is voluptuous in its beauty and passionate in its storytelling. You don't watch it, you bathe in it." Amen.
Special Features
"Uncut Gems" (4K)
Criterion pulls out all the stops for one of the best films of 2019, digging into every aspect of the production of "Uncut Gems." The commentary from directors Josh and Benny Safdie and co-writer Ronald Bronstein reveals how much this was a passion project, something they worked on for over a decade, and the other material explores how it changed over the years (it was almost Joel Embiid instead of Kevin Garnett, for example) and how they wrote it with Adam Sandler in mind. The 4K here is a beauty, enhancing the film's jittery visual language, and the release includes two short films featuring Sandler, including a little comedic gem called "Goldman v Silverman" in which Benny and Sandler play feuding street performers. This is one of the better 2021 Criterion releases for a recent film.
Special Features
