Home Entertainment Guide: December 2021, The Criterion Collection

A second note: I watched at least part of all of the 4K releases and, unsurprisingly, Criterion is doing an excellent job overall with the technology. None of them have that overly polished, plastic look that has led to some cases where the standard Blu-ray is better than the 4K. They all have rich colors and detail. To these eyes, "The Red Shoes" looks the best of the first wave, elevating a masterpiece even further. In the end, 4K is still usually an option wherein I don't think one needs to double dip and replace a film they already own but that should be the preferred format for films not yet purchased.

"Citizen Kane" (4K)

Maybe you've heard of it? It makes sense that Criterion would start their 4K dominance with what has long been considered one of the best films of all time. They stumbled a little bit with the release—the Blu-ray disc in the dual release was faulty—but it's easy to get a replacement. (Read how here.). As for the film, it gets better every time I see it. My last full re-watch came just before the release of "Mank" last year, and I appreciated the visual language this time more than previous viewings, which affirms what a great choice it was to help launch the 4K chapter of the Criterion Collection. Note: This one also includes great new supplemental material, making it a release that even those who own it on standard Blu-ray might want to double dip for more than just the 4K.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and three Blu-rays with the film and special features

Three audio commentaries: from 2021 featuring Orson Welles scholars James Naremore and Jonathan Rosenbaum; from 2002 featuring filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich; and from 2002 featuring film critic Roger Ebert

The Complete “Citizen Kane,” (1991), a rarely seen feature-length BBC documentary

New interviews with critic Farran Smith Nehme and film scholar Racquel J. Gates

New video essay by Orson Welles scholar Robert Carringer

New program on the film’s special effects by film scholars and effects experts Craig Barron and Ben Burtt

Interviews from 1990 with editor Robert Wise; actor Ruth Warrick; optical-effects designer Linwood Dunn; Bogdanovich; filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Henry Jaglom, Martin Ritt, and Frank Marshall; and cinematographers Allen Daviau, Gary Graver, and Vilmos Zsigmond

New documentary featuring archival interviews with Welles

Interviews with actor Joseph Cotten from 1966 and 1975

The Hearts of Age, a brief silent film made by Welles as a student in 1934

Television programs from 1979 and 1988 featuring appearances by Welles and Mercury Theatre producer John Houseman

Program featuring a 1996 interview with actor William Alland on his collaborations with Welles

Selection of The Mercury Theatre on the Air radio plays featuring many of the actors from Citizen Kane

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Deluxe packaging, including a book with an essay by film critic Bilge Ebiri