Home Entertainment Guide: December 2021, New Releases

The Making of The Last Duel – With the documentary "The Making of The Last Duel," get unprecedented access to renowned director Ridley Scott as he collaborates with the cast and crew to make critical decisions about location, cinematography and performances.

"Malignant"

James Wan, you crazy. The man behind "The Conjuring" used his cultural power to make one of the looniest horror films in years, a project that is already developing a VERY loyal cult following. I can't quite go with the people who claim this variation on "Basket Case" is a modern horror masterpiece but also think those who write it off are ignoring some pretty impressive visual acumen and ambitious storytelling. Annabelle Wallis plays a woman who starts having visions of murder only to realize...well, I couldn't possibly explain it. I kind of wish the truly bonkers final act of "Malignant" started earlier (more half of the film than just the last quarter) as it takes a bit too long to get there, but you really owe it to yourself to see where this movie lands.

Malignant: James Wan's Visions – Groundbreaking filmmaker James Wan takes us behind the scenes for a look at his latest film, Malignant, a genre-bending thriller

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

I'm a big supporter of physical releases for Netflix films and shows, saying as much about their Criterion partnership and the pattern they have of releasing Mike Flanagan's shows on DVD and Blu-ray. And so I was very happy to hear Sony was pulling out all the stops for this special edition of what is arguably their most popular 2021 film. While it may be tempting to dismiss this release and merely queue up this clever family flick on Netflix, check out the special features below. This edition includes not only deleted scenes but an extended version of the film with 40 minutes of chopped material reinserted into the cut. It's a little late for the holidays, but this could be a great last-minute stocking stuffer.

Filmmakers' commentary (Blu-ray exclusive)

Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter: Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case. (Blu-ray exclusive)

Katie's Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut! Prepare to witness Katie's director's cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes. (Blu-ray exclusive)

Eight Bonus Scenes: Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes. (Blu-ray exclusive)

Katie's Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders: Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell's filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made.

Katie-Vision!

Dumb Robots Trailer

The Original "Mitchells" Story Pitch

The Furby Scene - How? Why?

PAL's World

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: Or How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie: Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an everyday, epic, world-saving family!

How To Make Sock Puppets: Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film!

How To Make Katie Face Cupcakes: Enjoy making cupcakes only a mother could love.