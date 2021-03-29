Spoilers from here—even though, as I will argue, the tale is told in a way that renders such warnings unnecessary.

Directed by Adam Wingard ("The Guest"), and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein (who wrote the first film in the series), "Godzilla vs. Kong" continues this series' tradition of moving the master narrative about the Monarch project forward while letting each successive team of filmmakers do their own thing. The first entry in the series, "Godzilla," was "Close Encounters of the Kaiju Kind," unveiling its creatures in Steven Spielberg magic-and-wonder mode, and introducing the franchise's unifying premise: giant creatures older than the dinosaurs once lived on the earth's surface, feeding on residual radiation from the Big Bang, then moved inside as that energy ebbed, hibernating in the "Hollow Earth" until humans disturbed their slumber with nuclear testing, strip mining, and the like.

This premise was fused to a philosophy that stayed consistent from film to film. Something like: the kaiju don't hate us. They don't even mean us harm (though they do enjoy a human snack now and then). They're animals jockeying for dominance, over territory and each other. If we hadn't treated Earth like a toilet for centuries, they would've stayed beasts of song and legend, talked about but never seen.

"Godzilla," the Vietnam-era period piece "Kong: Skull Island," and the Calling All Kaiju! extravaganza "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" also established a top secret, international, decades-in-existence organization, the Monarch Project, that linked the films across release years and story decades. (Monarch predates the '70s action of "Skull Island"; it was formed in the 1950s.) Of course all this stuff was modeled on binding elements in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly the the S.H.I.E.L.D.-like agents and scientists of Monarch, and the post-credits scenes revealing the beasts-on-deck. But while some films were more MCU-like than others—the first is the least compromised—the kaiju never devolved into handmaidens of commerce. The most disarming thing about the Monsterverse is its horror, sorrow, and incredulity at the sight of humans dodging extinction-level threats while failing to accept that they can't defeat, reverse or even negotiate with them, only learn to coexist with them. That's why the shots of soldiers and tanks and planes and battleships unloading on these beasts are so absurd. They're cavemen throwing rocks at the sun.

At first, "Godzilla vs. Kong" appears to step back from the tradition of environmental doom-saying and pre-grieving. But those elements turn out to have been sublimated, or submerged, like kaiju, retreating into the earth's core until rude forces bait them to return. A beguiling opening sequence establishes that, following a storm that wiped out Skull Island, King Kong has been moved to a research facility beneath a virtual reality dome that simulates his jungle habitat. He's being studied by anthropological linguist Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her hearing-impaired adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), sole survivor of the island's Iwi tribe.