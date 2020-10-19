Touring Masterworks: Adam Nayman Discusses His New Book on Paul Thomas Anderson

"Punch-Drunk Love" was not like that at all. It felt like this alien object that had been dropped onto the surface of the earth. It was stunning. I’d never seen or felt anything like that movie before. On the basis of something so otherworldly, I thought maybe his next film would be science-fiction. Instead, it’s "There Will Be Blood"—which, as you say, is the most rooted-in-the-real film he'd done up to that point.

Yeah, and whatever your own personal curve was with him—yours was ahead of mine, and not just because of you being an established critic at that time and me just starting out—the first time I saw "Punch-Drunk Love" when I was in my early 20s, it missed me. The first time I ever wrote about Paul Thomas Anderson was in Cinemascope—not even that long ago, maybe 10 years ago, in a thing called “The 50 Best Directors Under 50"—and the description that I wrote of him was almost word-for-word what you just said. I was like, “This guy’s a major talent, you can’t just dismiss the work, I have issues with the early films at this point in time, except for 'Hard Eight'—but there’s something about 'There Will Be Blood.'" Even as it’s become canonized and more popular, it’s still so inscrutable and strange, that film.

I’ve always said the moment I turned around on Paul Thomas Anderson, where I went from being interested in him as a talent to feeling like he was speaking to me, is the cut when the little boy, H.W. and the Sunday girl jump off the court in 1912 and they emerge at their wedding in 1927.

Yes. Great cut.

That’s not just a compression of space and time: it’s the meaning of time in that cut, and everything you don’t get to see, and everything that Daniel Plainview has probably missed in that period pertaining to the one person who he loves, and the way childhood turns into adulthood. I can’t say I was sitting there in the dark saying, “Oh my god, this guy’s a master filmmaker,” but that cut was just, “This is something.”

And that’s how I’ve felt ever since.

It reminded me, of course, of the legendary bone-to-spaceship cut in "2001: A Space Odyssey," but also there’s a wonderful cut in "The New World" where it goes from—I think it’s in the original theatrical cut—from Pocahontas in her bed to the ship—

The water!

The water, yes! Soaring over the water. You know the cut! Exactly. It’s one of those “Wait a minute, was there a mistake in the projection? Is there footage missing? What is this?” It's audacious.

That cut [in "There Will Be Blood"] made me realize that I'd previously thought that emotion was something Anderson was really trying to elicit through performance or through contrivance or the drama in the narrative. With "Punch-Drunk Love" and "There Will Be Blood," I realized the emotion is in the craft. The emotion is in the cut. And he didn’t sacrifice all those other things that he had before.