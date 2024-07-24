The 10 Most Intriguing Titles at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

Putting together a list of 10 promising festival movies is always a difficult task. You’re going on gut feelings and personal preference. For instance, maybe you’re someone who is waiting anxiously for the Venice opener “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Perhaps you’re excited about “Wolfs,” which reunites “Ocean’s Eleven” stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Kiyoshi Kurosawa fans will no doubt want to hear how his latest thriller “Clouds” is. Well, those movies, and many others, missed the cut, which just speaks to the amount of possible bangers Venice might have on tap. Listed alphabetically, here are the films that have most piqued my interest.

“Babygirl”

Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn likes making audiences uncomfortable. Her feature debut, 2019’s “Instinct,” was about a prison therapist inexorably drawn to the dangerous rapist she’s meant to be treating. Then Reijn returned with “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a horror-satire that was like an Agatha Christie murder-mystery combined with a commentary on Generation Z. I don’t think she’s pulling any punches for her third feature, an erotic thriller that, according to Variety, “examines power dynamics and sexuality in the workplace.” Nicole Kidman stars in “Babygirl” as a CEO who starts a highly inappropriate affair with a young intern at her company (Harris Dickinson). This isn’t the first time this year that Kidman has played a woman pursuing a younger love interest, although “Babygirl” looks to be much darker and more button-pushing than her Netflix rom-com “A Family Affair.”

“The Brutalist”

For those who love their arthouse fare to be epic in length, filmmaker Brady Corbet has excellent news for you. As the follow-up to his maximalist pop-star portrait “Vox Lux,” he will be unveiling “The Brutalist,” a three-and-a-half-hour (including intermission) drama, which, according to IndieWire, concerns “a Hungarian Jew [played by Adrien Brody] who survived Auschwitz before emigrating to America. On U.S. soil after years of poverty, he’s entrusted by a patron, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), with a gigantic architectural project.” Expect comparisons to “The Fountainhead” for a film that also features Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn and Alessandro Nivola. Corbet is known for pursuing challenging subject matter, and this ambitious undertaking sounds no different.