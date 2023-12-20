The Great Performances of 2023

It's also worth noting that we limit ourselves to one performance per film to allow the love to flow across more of our favorite art. Come back next week for a look at some of our favorite cinematography, costume design, and more, but just feel the love for these 21 turns first.





Erika Alexander as Coraline in “American Fiction”

Writer/director Cord Jefferson got some pushback on the casting for Coraline in “American Fiction.” She is a public defender who becomes romantically involved with the story’s lead, a college professor named Monk, played by 58-year-old Jeffrey Wright. The casting suggestions Jefferson got were all much younger women. But he said he needed someone “formidable … somebody who had her own strength, had her own life, and had her own interests to play off of and still be warm so that it felt like Monk was up against an actual person and an actual woman who had her own strength and derived her own power from her own life.”

He had been a fan of Erika Alexander since watching her in “Living Single” when he was a kid, but he said it was seeing her as herself in interviews that convinced him she had to play Coraline. This story of a professor whose satiric take on a vernacular memoir by a gangster takes some wild swings, and Coraline is the character who keeps the heightened tone grounded. One of the most significant lines in the film is her explanation of her role as a public defender. She knows her clients may be guilty of crimes, but, she says, “Nobody is as bad as their worst day.” Alexander’s warmth and sure sense of who she is engage us immediately, as they do Monk. She shows us that Coraline’s combination of kindness and moral clarity are the heart of the film. - Nell Minow

Glenn Howerton as Jim in “BlackBerry”

In a scene halfway through "BlackBerry," when a Bell Atlantic exec (Saul Rubinek) tells BlackBerry Co-CEO Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton) he's been taken for a ride by some nerds, his eyes glaze over with the fear of seeming foolish. Once Co-CEO Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) enters to prove otherwise, Howerton remains silent, his eyes scanning the room, reading everyone's reactions to his partner's innovative prowess. Once he's again reassured of their soon-to-be success, there's a flash of pride, then a glance towards Lazaridis, a rare moment of mutual admiration.