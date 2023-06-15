One of the key figures of “Asteroid City” is a fictional playwright named Conrad Earp (Edward Norton). He has written, we learn, a hit play, more than one, in fact. And as it happens, “Asteroid City” is not one of them.

This film opens in lustrous black-and-white and square Academy ratio, taking the form of a TV documentary in an unspecified year (possibly post-Eisenhower, definitely pre-Vietnam) in the United States of America. Before screening the film, my wife and I talked about what I might experience, and reflecting on the last few Anderson movies, we asked, “Voice-over or no voice-over?” to which the answer turned out to be “Yes, and no.” The faux documentary is narrated by a nattily suited Bryan Cranston, who tells the story of the non-writing and non-mounting of the theatrical “Asteroid City,” an ultimately unrealized Carter Earp work, which is nevertheless presented here by Anderson and company in gorgeous color and widescreen and cinematic brio.

If this sounds hard to follow—already!—well, it’s not. Anderson’s new movie is the most ingeniously conceived and seamlessly executed of his anthology/nesting multi-narratives. Earp’s play is set at a remote Western meteor crash site hosting a sort of Space Camp. The place is, as the settings for all of Anderson’s movies have tended to be, beautiful geographically/geologically (the orange of the desert and the cloudless blue sky create the visual equivalent of eating a Creamsicle on a sunny day) as well as in terms of building layout and design. None of the details, from the copy on the diner front to the displays of the vending machines, are extraneous.

The Space Camp this small not-quite-town is hosting is a gathering of several scholastically gifted teens whose futuristic inventions—one of them literally a disintegration ray—are going to be stolen by the U.S. government (here presenting its most benign face via Jeffrey Wright’s General Gibson). The brilliant kids all bring their own drama. Woodrow (Jake Ryan) is the oldest son of war photographer Augie Steenback (Jason Schwartzman), who, as a competition for a scholarship begins, hasn’t yet told the teen, or his three young daughters, that their mother is three weeks dead. Woodrow, nicknamed “Brainiac” by his beloved mom, finds an immediate and, of course, initially awkward affinity with fellow “Junior Stargazer” Dinah (Grace Edwards), the daughter of Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), a movie star whose dedication to the craft is matched by her free-floating melancholy. Other Stargazers have different issues—Ricky Cho (Ethan Josh Lee), a healthy skepticism of authority; Clifford Kellogg (Aristou Meehan), a compulsion to challenge adults to dare him to pull ill-advised stunts. The ease with which Anderson packs characters and their odd traits into a never-flagging narrative (the movie keeps fizzing and buzzing throughout its 105-minute running time) is remarkable.