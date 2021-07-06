Richard Donner: 1930-2021

Born Richard Donald Schwartzberg in the Bronx on April 24, 1930, Donner originally had dreams of becoming an actor, eventually landing a bit part in a TV show being directed by Martin Ritt, who suggested that Donner look into directing instead and even hired him as his assistant. After working at Desilu Studios directing commercials, he began directing episodes of shows like “The Loretta Young Show,” “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “Route 66” and “Wagon Train.” During this time, he also made his feature film director debut with “X-15” (1961), a drama about the development of the experimental rocket-powered aircraft that featured rising star Charles Bronson and was advertised as being “Actually Filmed In Space!” Following that feature, he would spend most of the ensuing decade back in television, directing episodes of shows as varied as “Combat!,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Perry Mason,” “Get Smart” and “The Twilight Zone,” where his output included arguably the most famous episode of the show’s entire run—“Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” in which recovering mental patient William Shatner struggles to convince the other passengers on his flight that there is something on the wing of the plane.

Towards the end of the decade, he returned to feature films with a pair of largely forgotten oddities. “Salt and Pepper” (1968) was a pseudo-Rat Pack endeavor in which Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford play the co-owners of a nightclub in Swingin Sixties-era London (try and guess which one plays the guy named Salt and which one plays Pepper) who get mixed up in a plot to overthrow the government or some such nonsense. The film is, to put it charitably, not much—and this is coming from someone who can even come up with complimentary things to say about “4 for Texas” (1963)—but it is slightly interesting to watch today in order to see a number of the elements that would crop up in Donner’s later work, ranging from the mixture of action and comedy to the occasional stabs at social commentary, getting their initial play here. He followed this with “London Affair” (1970), which told the story of a 35-year-old American author of pornographic novels living in London who falls in love with and marries a 16-year-old girl—if that isn’t quite insane enough for you, consider the fact that the American author was played by Charles Bronson, perhaps the least likely representative of a man of letters ever presented on film. (The girl was played by a pre-“Straw Dogs” Susan George, which makes a little more sense.)

Donner returned to television for the next few years, working on projects ranging from episodes of “Cannon,” “The Streets of San Francisco” and the infamous “Danger Island” segments of “The Banana Splits” to the highly-rated TV movie “Sarah T.—Portrait of a Teenage Alcoholic” (1975), until he got his biggest break to date when he was hired to direct “The Omen” (1976), a slick horror film in which an American diplomat (Gregory Peck) who agrees to secretly adopt a newborn boy when his own kid dies during childbirth begins to suspect that the kid (Harvey Stephens) that he and his unknowing wife (Lee Remick) are raising is literally the Antichrist. A blatant knockoff of “The Exorcist” (1973) with an array of gory killings substituting for the documentary-like atmosphere that William Friedkin so carefully established in his film, “The Omen” was about as dumb as could be but while the material might have been laughable, Donner approached it in a reasonably straightforward manner—at least as straightforward as could be expected under the circumstances—and it was that attitude. along with the presence of such respected performers as Peck, Remick and David Warner (whose gruesome death by decapitation was legitimately startling for a major studio film at that time), that helped to sell the nonsense to such a degree that it became a worldwide hit that won an Oscar for Jerry Goldsmith’s admittedly memorable score and inspired three sequels—“Damien: Omen II” (1978), “The Final Conflict” (1981) and “Omen IV” The Awakening” (1991)—a limp 2006 remake and the short-lived 2016 series “Damien.”