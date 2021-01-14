Home Entertainment Guide: January 2021

"Dreamland"

Miles Joris-Peyrafitte directed this period piece about a young man (Finn Cole) who ends up finding a gorgeous criminal in his barn. The film is a bit too flat in terms of storytelling, too reliant on overcooked narration and languid compositions, but there's something this movie has that every movie could use: Margot Robbie. As the Bonnie on the run in this story, she steals every single scene, reminding people what it's like to watch a true movie star walk away with a project. She's just on another level compared to what everyone else is doing. It's like Cole or the rest of the cast are bad, but they can't reach her level. Sadly, she's not quite enough to save it, but I thought I'd include this for her most loyal fans.

"Jungleland"

What's the future for movies like "Jungleland"? Max Winkler's character study is the kind of film that feels increasingly rare in the world of theatrical releases. Even this one barely got out, waiting 14 months between its TIFF premiere and a VOD release. I hope people find it because it's a smart, well-acted piece of filmmaking, starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell as two brothers caught up in a bad deal after agreeing to transport a young woman (Jessica Barden) to Reno. Jonathan Majors fills out a very accomplished cast, all of whom really sink their teeth into these parts. As Sheila O'Malley said a couple months ago, "With a script by Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith, and Winkler, and featuring three very strong central performances and eye-catching poetic visuals, 'Jungleland' is more of a mood-piece than anything else, and on that level it works beautifully. The mood is strange, sad, and hypnotic." Sadly, this one is available DVD only for now, perhaps another sign that this kind of filmmaking is disappearing.

"Minding the Gap" (Criterion)

Bing Liu's Sundance darling became one of the biggest documentary stories of 2018 after its Park City premiere. A bidding war resulted, with Hulu landing the rights to an audience hit that would find such success that it landed an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary just over a year later (losing to "Free Solo"). Criterion has a strong documentary presence in its collection, but their non-fiction releases are typically older than this recent hit, which allowed the company to bring in the major players for fascinating new special features. Without spoiling anything, there are questions about the relationships in "Minding the Gap" that linger after it's over, and Liu, Keire Johnson, Zack Mulligan, and the people who made the film (including the legendary Gordon Quinn of Kartemquin) address some of those here. There are also outtakes and a short film. This is a special movie and a great addition to the Criterion catalog.