Home Entertainment Guide: December 2020

"Tenet"



When historians write the book on how the pandemic impacted movies, there needs to be a whole chapter on "Tenet," Christopher Nolan's controversial blockbuster in a year without blockbusters. Fighting back against reports that releasing a movie like this one in theaters when doctors were questioning whether or not they should even be open dominated the headlines, distracting from any real analysis of the film itself. (And the decision arguably led to the Warner Brothers choice to release their entire 2021 slate on HBO Max along with theaters.) Now that some of the dust has settled, people can actually watch the film at home and decide for themselves if this was all worth it. The transfer and audio mix are great (and you can put on subtitles if you don't like Nolan's bass choices), but the release is a little thin on special features given this is one of the few Hollywood hits that will be found in stockings this holiday season. Maybe those will go to HBO Max.

"Total Recall" (4K)



It's hard to believe that it's been thirty years already since Paul Verhoeven's totally insane adaptation of Philip K. Dick's short story "We Can Remember It For You Wholesale." One of the things that makes revisiting it now so fun is that they really don't make movies like this anymore. It's a blockbuster for adults: a crazy, dangerous, violent story of identity that features one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best performance. He plays an ordinary guy who gets caught up in a universe-changing plot on Mars...or does he? Uncertain if what he's experiencing is real or implanted, "Total Recall" plays with perception in ways that now feel even more ahead of their time. And this beautiful release features a 4K version of the film, taken from a restoration supervised by Verhoeven himself.

"Tremors" (4K)



Criterion and Shout Factory get a lot of attention for collectors edition special releases but let us take a minute to admire the team at Arrow. They are constantly delivering the goods, often elevating films that other studios may not have considered. Their best release of the year is one of their last, this stunning 4K box set for 1990's "Tremors," a little movie that turned into a massive franchise (there was a sequel released just two months ago). Fans of "Tremors" probably know it by heart, but this set digs much deeper, giving them dozens of special features, a book about the film, two posters, lobby cards, and amazing new artwork. It's a beauty, one of the best special edition releases from one of the most important companies for physical media collectors in the world.