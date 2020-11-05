The Unloved, Part 83: Resident Evil: Retribution

I think this is especially true in “Retribution,” because it makes that huge artistic leap, and takes a chance with this elongated scene of domesticity, which could be read as a personal fantasy. These scenes are so sweet and mannered and different and allow for Alice to try something different to see if it fits. the eventual sisterhood and camaraderie of survival between Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez is also significant. Rodriguez is a new version of a character who died in the first film, but here she is living and breathing. Still the same, but different. Those scenes can be read as a test of identity and vitality, because in the larger scheme of things the villains in this movie are looking for an evolved species to survive the plague that they started in that very same pursuit of eternal life, and they look to motherhood. As a plot device, it's total hokum, but as this larger idea of womanhood as an evolved state and created rather than given, as seen through Jovovich and Rodriguez, it becomes denser and more philosophically interesting.

Completely agree. It hooked me right into it to see her driving a Prius and talking about gun control it breaks the action movie spell in a really compelling and disarming way. These are characters but they’re people, it makes you sort of see the movie as a kind of living thing. That same movie has a scene where Alice sees copies of herself on a conveyor belt, like she’s aware of herself as a creation but it just makes her sort of hold onto her simulation daughter. In essence, she wants to be a mother to this child and so for the length of this film, that child is real. Very few films speak so loudly through implication. What else might a casual viewer miss about Alice’s gender and sexuality if they are just watching them as movies where people with guns fight monsters?

I think viewers sometimes miss a lot with disreputable genres, and the video game adaptation is a newer one, but the attitudes that are cast about the capabilities of genre are not. Video game adaptations admittedly have a far lower ratio of greatness, but we've seen these “Resident Evil” movies, Christopher Gans' “Silent Hill” (which traverses similar thematic ground), and Takashi Miike's “Ace Attorney” all prove that the video game adaptation is a viable genre.

But I think the final three “Resident Evil” films are probably the best. We were talking not too long about womb spaces in cinema when I brought up Mamoru Oshii's anime classic "Angel's Egg" as a film about a life giving creature who is drawn in these hollow worlds she traverses. I've always considered Alice to have a similar projection of ideas in her character, and the motherhood angle in “Retribution” ties all of that together. Alice is not a human woman in the grand scheme of things, but a creation. She is something different, and she bears the weight of this layered immortality of constant reincarnation and re-definition that I think is human when we create families and stories. When she becomes a mother she approaches something more divine, and by "The Final Chapter," she's living in this completely dead world. The editing by long-time Neveldine/Taylor collaborator Doobie White, robs the film of the balletic grace of “Retribution,” and instead renders Alice in fragments of movement. The disruption of her body through the edit is to further destabilize the character on her journey, but she still moves forward in pursuit of a way to give life back to a deadened Earth. Alice is then this messiah of womanhood, and if one were only watching Resident Evil for guns and monsters they'd miss out on this rather beautiful portrait of humanity as this evolving, changing, learning thing worth saving.