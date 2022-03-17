The Power of the Dog Wins Big at the Critics Choice Awards

"This is why I am so grateful to be standing and living in this moment where women are standing up and telling our own stories. We will write, we will produce, we will direct, and if we're brave enough, we will star in it all at the same time. We will use our emotional intelligence, and we will tell stories that don't fit preconceived notions.”

She continued to say that it's time to see and create stories for women in which audiences see us fully in all our multitudes and contradictions because we are confident and we are scared. We are vulnerable, and we are strong; we are beautiful, and we are abused. We are everything and all of that, and all at the same time.

Berry concluded her statements by dedicating the award to 'every little girl who feels unseen and unheard. This is our way of saying to you, we love you, and we see you, and you deserve every good thing in this world.' The audience stood and cheered; it was a powerful moment.

Jimmy Kimmel presented Billy Crystal with the Lifetime achievement award. Crystal began by saying to the critics group this may be the only time we actually agree on something. “I dedicate this award to the family in my living room that let me tell them jokes when I was five years old and allowed me to make them laugh,” he said. “This is a Lifetime Achievement Award, so I called my doctor and said, do they know something that I don't know? To me, this is a Creative Achievement Award because my Lifetime Achievement Award is for my family. I have loved what I've been able to do, and I can't wait for what I'm about to do. I leave you with a quote from one of the most amazing persons I've ever met in my life, Muhammad Ali, saying, ‘If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it, then I can achieve it.’”

In chatting with talent between breaks, I spoke with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, writers and stars of "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar." I told them how much I enjoyed viewing their film as I love comedy and women's stories. I asked them both what they would like to say about their movie, and hysterically, they spoke simultaneously as they do in the movie, saying that 'we all need to laugh more and we need more comedy.' We also talked about Jamie Dornan and his talented singing abilities. I'd have to say that meeting both Wiig and Mumolo, the Academy Award-nominated writers of "Bridesmaids," was a highlight for me as I agree, we need more comedies in our realm.