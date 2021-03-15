David Fincher's Mank Leads 93rd Oscar Nominees with 10

In a year when streaming outlets allowed film fans and voters to shelter in place while catching up with the latest hopefuls, Netflix once again gathered the most nominations with 35 after receiving 24 last year.

Seven other Best Picture hopefuls shared second place among number of nominations with six apiece: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” “Promising Young Woman” landed five nominations. “One Night in Miami,” which was snubbed in the Best Picture and directing category for actress Regina King’s directorial debut, earned three bids: Leslie Odom, Jr. for his supporting role as crooner Sam Cooke; Kemp Powers for Best Adapted Screenplay; and a Best Original Songs nod for "Speak Now," sung by Odom Jr.

One film that almost shut out was Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” including the under-appreciated leading man Delroy Lindo. Its lone nomination was for Terence Blanchard’s score. The Netflix production came out in the mid-summer, but with a rush of recent titles taking advantage of the extra two months of qualification, it might have gotten lost in the shuffle.

Given the unusual circumstances of a year when many pricey blockbusters were put on the shelf by studios until audiences felt safe enough to go back to their local multiplexes, there was history to be made in several categories. For one, “Judas and the Black Messiah” will be the first Best Picture winner with an all-Black producing team, composed of director Shaka King, Ryan Coogler, and Charles D. King.

Meanwhile, Fincher is the only director who was previously nominated, for “The Social Network” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” but has yet to win.

Also, female talent behind the camera made significant strides. Previously, only five women have competed in the directing category and only one has won, Kathryn Bigelow for 2009’s “The Hurt Locker.” This year, two have made the cut—Chloé Zhao, who is the first Chinese woman and female of color to be nominated in the directing category and is considered the favorite to win for “Nomadland,” and British helmer Emerald Fennell in her big-screen directing debut for “Promising Young Women.” Fennell also became the first woman to be up for her first film.