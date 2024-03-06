Women Writers Week 2024: Table of Contents

FEATURES

Dead Ringers: Rebirthing Body Horror by Beth Accomando

Horror Movies Should Give Up The Final Girl by Ashley Bardhan

How Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Adapts the Un-Adaptable by Lauren Coates

How Poor Things Subverts the “Born Sexy Yesterday” Trope by Olivia Collette

A (Not So) Brief History of Silent Film Influences on Pop Music by Marya E. Gates

2023: The Year The World Finally Recognized The Brilliance Of Lily Gladstone by Cortland Jacoby

David Lynch’s The Straight Story & Playing Catch-Up by Ally Johnson

Do You Believe in Magic? In America Twenty Years On by Valerie Kalfrin

Vote for Neuro(diversity): On the 20th Anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite by Violet LeVoit

Feeling Seen by Sometimes I Think About Dying by Caroline Madden

Fighting to Be Seen: On Emma Seligman's Bottoms by Danielle Mathias

The Best Legal and Courtroom Dramas by Ashley Merryman

She’s Alive! Why Frankenstein Is Back—And Why It’s Being Used to Tell Women’s Stories by Gabrielle Moss

Introduction to Women Writers Week 2024 by Nell Minow

Has The Needle Moved on the Impact of Women in Cinema for 2023? by Carla Renata

We'll Be Together: A Personal Reflection of Bob Marley: One Love by Niani Scott

Why Closer Still Matters Two Decades After Its Release by Jourdain Searles