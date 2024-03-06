Women Writers Week 2024: Table of Contents

For over a decade, RogerEbert.com has been turning over its entire content stream to female writers, and 2024 is our most ambitious year to date. Below, find links to all of our reviews and articles, over three dozen in total:
REVIEWS
“Bella” by Nell Minow
“Cabrini” by Tomris Laffly
“Kung Fu Panda 4” by Christy Lemire
“Queens” by Cristina Escobar
INTERVIEWS
Female Filmmakers in Focus: Rose Glass on Love Lies Bleeding by Marya E. Gates
Stay Vigilant: Directors Camille Hardman and Gary Lane on Still Working 9 to 5 by Nell Minow
FEATURES
Dead Ringers: Rebirthing Body Horror by Beth Accomando
Horror Movies Should Give Up The Final Girl by Ashley Bardhan
How Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Adapts the Un-Adaptable by Lauren Coates
How Poor Things Subverts the “Born Sexy Yesterday” Trope by Olivia Collette
A (Not So) Brief History of Silent Film Influences on Pop Music by Marya E. Gates
2023: The Year The World Finally Recognized The Brilliance Of Lily Gladstone by Cortland Jacoby
David Lynch’s The Straight Story & Playing Catch-Up by Ally Johnson
Do You Believe in Magic? In America Twenty Years On by Valerie Kalfrin
Vote for Neuro(diversity): On the 20th Anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite by Violet LeVoit
Feeling Seen by Sometimes I Think About Dying by Caroline Madden
Fighting to Be Seen: On Emma Seligman's Bottoms by Danielle Mathias
The Best Legal and Courtroom Dramas by Ashley Merryman
She’s Alive! Why Frankenstein Is Back—And Why It’s Being Used to Tell Women’s Stories by Gabrielle Moss
Introduction to Women Writers Week 2024 by Nell Minow
Has The Needle Moved on the Impact of Women in Cinema for 2023? by Carla Renata
We'll Be Together: A Personal Reflection of Bob Marley: One Love by Niani Scott
Why Closer Still Matters Two Decades After Its Release by Jourdain Searles