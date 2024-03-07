Avatar: the Last Airbender and What We Talk About When We Talk About Redemption

Zuko certainly changes a lot over the course of the show, which is represented visually by his changing hairstyles and clothing (for instance when he and his uncle cut off their top knots when they first formally break from the fire nation). While he never stops wanting to restore his honor and please his father, the meaning of those goals changes—he realizes that the system he was trying to be accepted back into isn’t the type of honor he wants and that he can restore his own honor through making moral choices. He realizes that his father is a child abuser who asked too much of him and hurt him terribly, and that the uncle who has guided and cared for him is a much better father figure to want to please. He even had to change his whole style of fire bending and learn to draw upon a power source other than anger in order to help the heroes. Though the seeds were already in him from the beginning, he learns patience and kindness and humility over the course of his journey, and he is wiser for it.

When he approaches Team Avatar, he tells them, “I’ve changed, and I, uhhh, I’m good now, and well I think I should join your group.” Some of them don’t believe him at first, but through his actions from then on, he backs up his statement by proving that he truly has changed, and that he has become a very different person from the angry teen who attacked them in the pilot episode.

Redemption as Choice

Possibly the rarest version is the idea that redemption is linked to free will—that no matter what someone has done or how far they’ve fallen, it’s never too late for them to make a different choice and do the right thing (see Darth Vader’s last-minute change of heart).

In the classic animated “Teen Titans” TV show, Jinx is a villain because she believes that she has to be given her bad luck powers. But Kid Flash shows her that she has a choice, and once she realizes that, she chooses to give up her villainous ways. She helps the heroes in their final epic battle of the series, and is made an honorary Titan.

Zuko is faced with many choices about whether to stay antagonistic or choose a different way. At the end of season 2, he has a chance to turn away from his current pathway and join the heroes. But he rejects this chance, betraying Katara. That doesn’t make him irredeemable, though—he regrets his decision, lives with the consequences of it, and eventually he makes the hard choice to change sides. In the end, Zuko becomes a hero because he chooses to.