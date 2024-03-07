Rage and Feminism in Poor Things and Lisa Frankenstein

Both “Poor Things” and “Lisa Frankenstein” feature heroines who use sexuality as an assertion of their identity. It’s a key component of Bella’s (Emma Stone) journey to womanhood, as her first display of self-advocacy comes when she chooses to leave home with Mark Ruffalo’s Duncan Wedderburn for a jet-setting voyage of debauchery. Ironically, the more she embraces his sexually liberated ways, the more disapproving he is of her behavior—in Duncan’s perfect world, Bella would be exactly as immodest as it would take for her to have sex with him, and not an inch more. Bella’s intellectual awakening coincides with her growing knowledge of her own sexuality as she takes on a job at a brothel after breaking up with Duncan in Paris. Her career as a sex worker serves as an opportunity to support herself and her burgeoning academic pursuits, but it also allows her to discover sex on her own terms as an independent figure with agency.

Sex hangs heavy over “Lisa Frankenstein” as well, from the cheeky fact that the main character’s name is Lisa Swallows to the throwaway gag of her aunt giving her a vibrator for Christmas in an effort to improve her personality. Lisa (Kathryn Newton) is a reserved high schooler who is still recovering from the trauma of witnessing her mother’s brutal death, followed by her father’s speedy remarriage to Janet (Carla Gugino), a woman who can barely disguise her revulsion at Lisa’s presence in her life. She doesn’t exactly have a great track record with boys, and the furthest she’s gotten is a schoolgirl crush on Michael Trent (Henry Eikenberry), the brooding editor of the literary magazine. Between her mother’s death and the Creature’s (Cole Sprouse) emergence, she is keenly aware of her own mortality, and is determined not to die a virgin. Rather than wait for Prince Charming—or even take the easy way out, with a not-unwilling Creature already hiding in her bedroom—she resolves to orchestrate the loss of her virginity by turning up at Michael’s house in the middle of the school day to offer herself to him.

Just as both characters assert their sexuality as a means of seeking power over their own lives, rage and violence are tied into their relationships with those who attempt to control them. Although Bella initially sees Duncan as her savior, the man who’s going to introduce her to the world, her intellect quickly outstrips his and she resents his efforts to keep a leash on her. But this is nothing compared to what happens when she is faced with her previous self’s husband, Alfie Blessington (Christopher Abbott). Although she has no memory of her life before Godwin resurrected her, it becomes clear that his behavior played a large role in her decision to jump off a bridge, ending her life. Although she initially returns to their marital home, she is not willing to suffer mistreatment, and metes out her own unique brand of revenge when he deigns to cross her.