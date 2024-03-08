Emmy winner Peter Dinklage is a perfect thespian match for the legendary Shirley MacLaine when it comes to curmudgeon-laced dialogue, while simultaneously giving these characters so much heart and grit that audiences will be inspired to reach into the screen to give them a hug. They're a wonderful duo, and it's their contributions and chemistry that anchor the film.

Combined with some insanely dangerous and comical stunts, Dinklage makes Phil lovable and relatable. MacLaine hasn’t lost that edgy comedic energy audience love to witness her inhabit onscreen. There’s even a slight nod in the dialogue to past lives, which she has spoken and written about often over the years. Matt Dillon, Danny Glover, Kim Quinn, and Danny Pudi round out this perfectly cast flick with each character bringing some spice and flavor to each scene they inhabit.

Although immensely entertaining, Theodore Melfi’s screenplay has some unexplained potholes here and there which will have audiences scratching their heads from time to time. Regardless, it’s clear that director Paul Dektor’s empathy and heart dwell in the right place for a story ultimately asking the questions of what one needs to be happy, how far we are willing to go to achieve it, and what role does loneliness play in these life-altering decisions?